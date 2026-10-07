'Make A Good Movie': SC Tells Rajpal Yadav To Rebuild Image Amid Cheque Bounce Case

Rajpal Yadav told SC that he had suffered losses of around Rs 200-250 crore over the past 13 years, including Rs 17 crore on 'Ata Pata Laapata'. He said the film was intended for release in 1,200 theatres but eventually did not release in even one.

Actor Rajpal Yadav was back before the Supreme Court on Tuesday in a long-running financial dispute linked to his 2010 film Ata Pata Laapata. This time, the hearing took an unusual turn when Chief Justice Surya Kant suggested that the actor make a good film, entertain audiences again and rebuild his image.

The remarks came as the court considered Yadav's latest payment towards the money at the centre of the dispute. His counsel told the bench that Rs 1.15 crore had been deposited in the Registry, following the court's previous directions.

The bench comprising CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana also heard that a prospective buyer had been found for Yadav's property. According to his counsel, the buyer was willing to deposit Rs 85 lakh through demand draft by October 12.

The Supreme Court, however, made it clear that Yadav had not yet satisfied it with his conduct. The bench said it was only giving him 'breathing time'.

Yadav was personally present in court and explained the financial difficulties he said he had faced over the years. The actor told the bench that he had worked in around 200 to 250 films but had suffered losses of Rs 200-250 crore over the last 13 years. He specifically referred to Ata Pata Laapata, saying around Rs 17 crore had gone into the film.

According to Yadav, the film was supposed to be released in 1,200 theatres but did not eventually release in even a single theatre. He also said a press conference had been held against him following the dispute.

The CJI then asked whether Yadav had a new film coming up.

"Make a good movie and entertain people again," the Chief Justice said, suggesting that doing so could help Yadav rebuild his image. He also made a light-hearted reference to lawyers who, according to him, could make good actors and suggested Yadav consider them for a film.

The exchange added an unusual human element to a hearing otherwise centred on payments, property and Yadav's pending legal proceedings.

The immediate issue before the Supreme Court was Yadav's compliance with earlier directions. His counsel informed the bench that Rs 1.15 crore had been submitted. The court was also told that a buyer was ready to pay Rs 85 lakh for Yadav's property, with the amount to be deposited in the Registry by October 12.

The company official side of the case has been seeking recovery of money that it says remains payable under the financial arrangements.

The Supreme Court had previously given Yadav additional time while considering his plea against the consequences of the cheque-bounce convictions. On September 15, the court extended his exemption from surrendering until October 5 and gave him a further opportunity to come up with a concrete payment proposal.

The Rajpal Yadav controversy dates back to a 2010 financial arrangement involving Murli Projects Pvt Ltd and Yadav's directorial film Ata Pata Laapata.

According to the case record, Yadav received financial assistance of Rs 5 crore for the film. The complainant later alleged that seven cheques of Rs 1.05 crore each issued in 2013 towards settlement were dishonoured. The dispute subsequently resulted in multiple complaints under the cheque-bounce provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

A 2012 agreement referred to repayment of around Rs 10.40 crore, according to the Delhi High Court record, with a schedule for repayment in instalments. The proceedings subsequently continued for years.

The Delhi High Court on July 10, 2026 upheld Yadav's conviction in seven cheque-bounce cases and sentenced him to three months' simple imprisonment in each case, with the sentences running concurrently. It also directed payment of Rs 1.05 crore to the complainant in each case, while amounts already deposited were to be adjusted.

The High Court had also criticised Yadav's conduct and noted that he had received several opportunities to honour commitments connected to the dispute. The case reached the Supreme Court after Yadav challenged the High Court proceedings.

Yadav's legal battle has involved repeated payment commitments and requests for additional time.

The Supreme Court had earlier said that his exemption from surrendering was subject to financial conditions. On September 8, it directed that he could remain exempt from surrendering subject to a Rs 5 crore deposit with the Registry. On September 15, the court gave him another opportunity to present a concrete proposal and directed a Rs 2 crore deposit.

The matter became more tense at the October 5 hearing when the court noted that the earlier deadline had not been met. The bench criticised Yadav's failure to comply and warned of the consequences, while also saying that dismissing his appeal could affect the complainant's ability to recover the money.

Tuesday's hearing therefore came against that backdrop. The court noted the Rs 1.15 crore payment and the proposed Rs 85 lakh payment, but made clear that it remained dissatisfied with Yadav's conduct.

At the heart of Yadav's explanation is the failure of Ata Pata Laapata, his directorial debut. He told the Supreme Court that the project caused major financial losses and that the film never received the theatrical release he had expected.

The actor's latest appearance before the court shows how a film project that began with a Rs 5 crore financial arrangement eventually developed into a prolonged legal dispute involving dishonoured cheques, multiple court proceedings, imprisonment and continuing repayment negotiations.

For now, the Supreme Court has given Yadav additional breathing space while the payment process continues. His proposed property sale and the promised Rs 85 lakh deposit will be significant to the next stage of the proceedings.

And amid the legal discussion, the CJI's unusual advice was clear: make a good film, entertain people again and use it to rebuild the image that Yadav says has suffered during years of financial and legal troubles.

(With inputs from agencies)