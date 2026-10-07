UAE President Congratulates Saudi Arabia On Winning Arabian Gulf Cup

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated Saudi Arabia on winning the Gulf Cup, after the tournament's hosts ended 22-year wait for another Gulf Cup title on October 6.

"Sincere congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the Saudi people on winning the Arabian Gulf Cup," wrote Sheikh Mohamed on his X account following the UAE vs Saudi Arabia final in Jeddah.

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In his message, the UAE President praised the sportsmanship demonstrated by both the UAE and Saudi teams during the match. "I also commend the high level of sportsmanship shown by both the Saudi and UAE teams during the final. I commend the successful organisation of the tournament and wish Saudi Arabia continued success in future sporting competitions".

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Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan also sent his congratulations to Saudi Arabia on the win. "We are proud of our UAE national team for representing the country with determination, distinction, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament," he said.

During the match, which ended 2-0, Saudi winger Hammam Al Hammami opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a deflected shot from the edge of the box. The Saudi side then continued their impressive start, with Feras Al Brikan, making it 2-0 from close range two minutes later.

Despite the defeat, the UAE would be happy with their overall performance in the tournament under new coach Zlatko Dalic. The UAE outplayed Yemen 4-0 before outclassing Bahrain 3-0 in Group B. They concluded their group campaign with a 1-1 draw against Qatar.

Dalic's team then beat Oman 1-0 in the semifinal to book the final clash with hosts Saudi. The Whites will now turn their attention to the 2027 Asian Cup (January 7-February 5) in Saudi Arabia.

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