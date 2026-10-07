French PM To Make Public Address Wednesday On School Protests

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Paris, France: France's prime minister will make a public address on Wednesday evening on the school protests roiling the country and other issues including the country's finances, his office said.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets across France on Tuesday demanding better conditions in high schools, which prompted President Emmanuel Macron to hold an emergency meeting with Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu and other key ministers to find a way out of the crisis.