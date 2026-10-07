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Israeli Forces Demolish Palestinian Martyrs Memorials in Nablus
(MENAFN) Israeli forces raided the occupied West Bank city of Nablus early Wednesday, demolishing memorials dedicated to Palestinians killed in previous violence, while imposing restrictions on movement and detaining residents.
According to local reports, Israeli troops entered Nablus from multiple directions, accompanied by military vehicles and a bulldozer, before spreading through several neighborhoods of the city.
The forces imposed a curfew in a number of areas during the operation, restricting residents’ movement as soldiers carried out searches and detentions.
An Israeli military bulldozer destroyed memorials honoring Palestinians killed in the Al-Dawar and Ras al-Ain areas, according to local sources.
Several Palestinians were also detained during the raid, including journalist Amir Istitiyeh.
Israeli forces further occupied Karman School on Kashika Street and converted the facility into a temporary field interrogation center. Palestinians were detained inside the school and subjected to questioning, while some detainees were reportedly beaten during the operation.
The raid came amid continuing Israeli military activity across the occupied West Bank, where Palestinian residents have faced raids, arrests, movement restrictions and property damage.
Separately, Israeli forces and settlers attacked Palestinian homes in the village of Deir Nizam, northwest of Ramallah, on Wednesday.
According to local reports, the attackers damaged property, set fire to a vehicle and spray-painted racist slogans in Hebrew on the exterior walls of several Palestinian homes.
The incidents are part of a broader escalation of attacks against Palestinians and their property across the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.
Palestinian authorities say thousands of attacks have been recorded across the territory since the outbreak of the current conflict in October 2023.
More than 14,742 attacks have been carried out across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October 2023, resulting in the deaths of 66 Palestinians, according to figures cited by Palestinian authorities.
The latest operations in Nablus and Deir Nizam have further heightened concerns over the growing frequency of raids, detentions and attacks targeting Palestinian communities throughout the occupied territory.
According to local reports, Israeli troops entered Nablus from multiple directions, accompanied by military vehicles and a bulldozer, before spreading through several neighborhoods of the city.
The forces imposed a curfew in a number of areas during the operation, restricting residents’ movement as soldiers carried out searches and detentions.
An Israeli military bulldozer destroyed memorials honoring Palestinians killed in the Al-Dawar and Ras al-Ain areas, according to local sources.
Several Palestinians were also detained during the raid, including journalist Amir Istitiyeh.
Israeli forces further occupied Karman School on Kashika Street and converted the facility into a temporary field interrogation center. Palestinians were detained inside the school and subjected to questioning, while some detainees were reportedly beaten during the operation.
The raid came amid continuing Israeli military activity across the occupied West Bank, where Palestinian residents have faced raids, arrests, movement restrictions and property damage.
Separately, Israeli forces and settlers attacked Palestinian homes in the village of Deir Nizam, northwest of Ramallah, on Wednesday.
According to local reports, the attackers damaged property, set fire to a vehicle and spray-painted racist slogans in Hebrew on the exterior walls of several Palestinian homes.
The incidents are part of a broader escalation of attacks against Palestinians and their property across the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.
Palestinian authorities say thousands of attacks have been recorded across the territory since the outbreak of the current conflict in October 2023.
More than 14,742 attacks have been carried out across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October 2023, resulting in the deaths of 66 Palestinians, according to figures cited by Palestinian authorities.
The latest operations in Nablus and Deir Nizam have further heightened concerns over the growing frequency of raids, detentions and attacks targeting Palestinian communities throughout the occupied territory.
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