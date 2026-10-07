QNB Named Qatar's Best FX Bank At Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards

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Doha, Qatar: QNB Group, a leading financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, has been named Qatar's Best FX Bank at the Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards 2026, recognising the strength of its foreign exchange capabilities and client-focused treasury solutions.

In 2025, QNB recorded more than $73bn in FX trading value across over 7,000 spot, forward and swap transactions. The Group also achieved a 100% trade-matching rate and a 99% straight-through processing settlement rate across FX products for banks and corporate clients, demonstrating the scale and operational strength of its Treasury platform.

Commenting on the achievement, Noor Mohd Al-Naimi, Senior Executive Vice President, Group Treasury and Financial Institutions, QNB Group, said:“This recognition reflects the expertise of our teams and the trust our clients place in QNB. The scale of our FX activity, supported by high levels of processing and settlement efficiency, demonstrates our ability to deliver reliable execution across markets. By combining our international network with continued investment in technology and product capabilities, we are helping clients manage currency risk and conduct cross-border business with greater confidence.”

QNB provides spot, forward, swap and structured FX solutions to corporate, financial institution and sovereign clients. Its relationships with global correspondent banks, international liquidity providers and regional financial institutions enable it to offer competitive pricing, reliable liquidity and access to major and regional currencies, including during periods of heightened market volatility.

The Group continues to enhance its international payments and FX infrastructure through collaborations with leading global technology and financial services providers. These capabilities support faster cross-border payments, near-real-time currency settlement and broader access to payment rails and currencies.

The award builds on QNB's established track record in foreign exchange, having previously been named Best Foreign Exchange Bank in Qatar and the Middle East in Global Finance's Best FX Providers Awards 2025.

Euromoney's Foreign Exchange Awards recognise leading institutions for their performance, growth, innovation and achievements across the global FX industry.