Bait Al-Mashura Journal Ranks First In Arab World For Islamic Economics And Finance

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Bait Al-Mashura Journal has secured a notable academic distinction in Qatar, ranking first in the Arab world for Islamic economics and finance, according to the 11th Annual Report of the Arab Citation & Impact Factor (Arcif) for 2026. The journal was also ranked in the highest category, Q1, with an overall impact factor of 0.7037.

The ranking comes after Bait Al-Mashura Journal, an international peer-reviewed academic journal published in Doha by Bait Al-Mashura Financial Consultations, met 32 of the accreditation criteria adopted by Arcif. These criteria are aligned with internationally recognized standards for evaluating and accrediting peer-reviewed academic journals, reflecting the journal's commitment to rigorous scientific and methodological standards in the preparation and publication of specialized research and studies.

The 2026 annual report reviewed more than 5,650 Arabic scientific and research journal titles across various disciplines, published by more than 2,600 academic and research institutions throughout the Arab world. Only 1,303 journals met the international standards required for inclusion in the 2026 Arcif report.

The ranking underscores Bait Al-Mashura Journal's growing standing in Islamic economics and finance, as well as its focus on high-quality peer-reviewed research, specialized studies and the enrichment of Arabic academic literature in a rapidly evolving sector.

Prof. Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Sulaiti (pictured), Editor-in-Chief of Bait Al-Mashura Journal and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bait Al-Mashura Financial Consultations, said the journal's first-place ranking in the Arab world for Islamic economics and finance and its Q1 classification come as Qatar's Islamic finance sector continues to grow and expand across multiple segments.

He noted that these developments further highlight the importance of specialized academic research in keeping pace with the sector's evolution, analyzing its trends and providing financial institutions with the research and knowledge needed to develop their businesses and products.

Al-Sulaiti explained that Qatar's 2025 Islamic Finance Report showed that total Islamic finance assets in the country grew by 5.3% year-on-year in 2025, reaching approximately QR718.5bn. He said this growth reflects the expanding scale of Islamic financial activity in Qatar while highlighting the need for specialized research that keeps pace with the sector's development, monitors its transformation and examines the opportunities and challenges shaping its future.

He added that Islamic banks' assets increased by 5.3% to QR616.5bn in 2025, compared with QR585.5bn in 2024. Assets of takaful insurance companies rose by 5.9% to QR4.7bn, while Islamic finance companies' assets grew by 3.9% to QR2.6bn. The assets of the two Islamic investment companies also increased by 4.8% to QR552.5m.

Al-Sulaiti stressed that the diversified sources of growth and the expanding asset base across Islamic banking, takaful insurance, Islamic finance and investment companies provide a strong foundation for further research and academic study in Islamic economics and finance. They also reinforce the importance of specialized academic journals capable of monitoring and analyzing these developments and generating knowledge that supports the sector's continued growth.

He pointed out that Bait Al-Mashura Journal's first-place ranking in the Arab world for Islamic economics and finance represents more than an academic classification. It also highlights the journal's role in advancing specialized research in a rapidly growing sector, while providing a platform that brings together researchers, academics and industry practitioners to discuss emerging issues in Islamic finance.

He said the growth of Islamic finance in Qatar is opening new avenues for developing Sharia-compliant financial products and services, creating innovative financing and investment solutions, broadening the beneficiary base and leveraging modern financial technologies to improve services and enhance efficiency.

This makes academic research an integral part of the sector's development rather than a separate activity.