Qatar Central Bank Issues Instructions To Enhance Services For People With Disabilities And Elderly

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) issued instructions for insurance companies, exchange houses, and finance companies aimed at enhancing access to financial services for customers with disabilities and the elderly.

The instructions include requirements aimed at improving access to financial services and facilitating procedures and service delivery channels, including:

Raising awareness among employees of financial institutions about the needs of customers with disabilities and the elderly. Giving priority to the targeted groups when conducting transactions at the institution. Training employees to identify and respond to indicators of financial exploitation. Training a number of branch customer service employees in the basics of sign language.

It stated that this is in line with the Third Financial Sector Strategy and the Financial Sector Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and Sustainability Strategy, and as part of Qatar Central Bank's ongoing efforts to enhance financial inclusion in the State of Qatar.

QCB stated that these instructions build on the regulatory efforts initiated in 2025 through the issuance of instructions to the financial sector in this regard, reflecting its commitment to promoting the principles of financial inclusion and equal opportunity, and ensuring the provision of appropriate and accessible financial services to various segments of society.

It further reaffirmed its continuous efforts to develop regulatory frameworks, enhance financial inclusion, and improve accessibility to financial services, thereby contributing to building a more sustainable and inclusive financial sector.