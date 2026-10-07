US-Australia Hypersonic Push No Silver Bullet Against China

MENAFN - Asia Times) The inaugural flight-test release of a US air-launched hypersonic weapon over an Australian weapons range demonstrates both nations' push for standoff hypersonic strike, yet the weapon's true combat value hinges on whether allied airbases and kill chains can survive China's long-range fires.

This month, multiple media outlets reported that the US Air Force, in partnership with the Royal Australian Air Force, has conducted the first flight-test release of the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM) over an undisclosed Australian test range to evaluate the weapon under realistic flight conditions.

The milestone, confirmed by a service spokesperson, was executed under the bilateral Southern Cross Integrated Flight Research Experiment to gather crucial operational data. Officials declined to reveal the specific launch date, the aircraft platform used, or whether the scramjet-powered munition achieved self-sustained flight after release.

Developed by prime contractor RTX and engine manufacturer Northrop Grumman, the two-stage weapon uses a solid rocket booster before engaging its scramjet cruiser to exceed Mach 5.

Despite design setbacks that caused schedule slips and forced the US Air Force to trim its rapid-prototyping campaign from seven flights to five with zero schedule margin, service leaders are pursuing a rapid fielding decision for fiscal 2027 and full-rate production by 2029, requesting approximately US$1.2 billion in maturation funds and initial operational procurement.

Yet, while this inaugural flight test represents a technical milestone for the program, the critical question remains how the HACM would be operationalized within allied theater strike concepts, and whether forward bases and agile operating postures can survive Chinese anti-access capabilities long enough to employ it effectively in a high-end conflict over Taiwan.