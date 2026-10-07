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Libya Parliament Ousts Saleh, Elects New Speaker in Rare Shake-Up
(MENAFN) Libya's eastern-based House of Representatives on Tuesday elected lawmaker Al-Salihin Abdul Nabi al-Obeidi as its new speaker, replacing longtime head Aguila Saleh, parliament spokesman Abdullah Blihaq announced.
The vote took place at parliament's official headquarters in Benghazi during a session devoted to electing the presidency and chaired by Second Deputy Speaker Misbah Doma, according to Blihaq's statement.
Al-Obeidi represents the first electoral district in Tobruk, in Libya's far east, and sits on the Foreign Affairs Committee. He previously chaired the Libyan-Turkish Parliamentary Friendship Committee, which the House created in April 2024, and has worked to strengthen ties with Türkiye through parliamentary diplomacy and economic and cultural cooperation.
Vote follows rules change
His election came one day after 98 lawmakers voted to amend the chamber's internal rules and form a new presidency, ending the tenure of the leadership headed by Saleh.
Lawmaker Mohammed Tamer previously told media that 102 members attended Monday's session in Benghazi, which Doma chaired. Of those, 98 approved an amendment introducing a parliamentary term, he said.
Saleh disputes legitimacy
Saleh rejected Monday's session, describing it in a statement as “unofficial” and saying it had “no legal effect.” He argued its decisions lacked a legal basis because the procedures set out in the law governing parliament and its internal rules, particularly those on amending and adopting laws, were not followed.
Dispute built for weeks
The confrontation had been brewing. Two weeks earlier, 86 lawmakers accused Saleh in a joint statement of blocking them from entering parliament's headquarters and from convening a session with the required quorum to discuss parliamentary reform and changes to its internal rules. Their demands centered on Law No. 4 of 2014, which adopted the chamber's internal regulations.
That law sets no fixed term for the speaker and does not require a new election after a set period. Some lawmakers oppose the arrangement and have called for annual internal elections to renew the leadership.
Divided country
Libya remains split between two rival administrations. The Government of National Unity, led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh and based in Tripoli, governs the west. The government of Osama Hammad, appointed by the House of Representatives in early 2022 and based in Benghazi, controls the east and most southern cities.
The UN mission in Libya continues to push for elections that could help resolve the crisis.
The vote took place at parliament's official headquarters in Benghazi during a session devoted to electing the presidency and chaired by Second Deputy Speaker Misbah Doma, according to Blihaq's statement.
Al-Obeidi represents the first electoral district in Tobruk, in Libya's far east, and sits on the Foreign Affairs Committee. He previously chaired the Libyan-Turkish Parliamentary Friendship Committee, which the House created in April 2024, and has worked to strengthen ties with Türkiye through parliamentary diplomacy and economic and cultural cooperation.
Vote follows rules change
His election came one day after 98 lawmakers voted to amend the chamber's internal rules and form a new presidency, ending the tenure of the leadership headed by Saleh.
Lawmaker Mohammed Tamer previously told media that 102 members attended Monday's session in Benghazi, which Doma chaired. Of those, 98 approved an amendment introducing a parliamentary term, he said.
Saleh disputes legitimacy
Saleh rejected Monday's session, describing it in a statement as “unofficial” and saying it had “no legal effect.” He argued its decisions lacked a legal basis because the procedures set out in the law governing parliament and its internal rules, particularly those on amending and adopting laws, were not followed.
Dispute built for weeks
The confrontation had been brewing. Two weeks earlier, 86 lawmakers accused Saleh in a joint statement of blocking them from entering parliament's headquarters and from convening a session with the required quorum to discuss parliamentary reform and changes to its internal rules. Their demands centered on Law No. 4 of 2014, which adopted the chamber's internal regulations.
That law sets no fixed term for the speaker and does not require a new election after a set period. Some lawmakers oppose the arrangement and have called for annual internal elections to renew the leadership.
Divided country
Libya remains split between two rival administrations. The Government of National Unity, led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh and based in Tripoli, governs the west. The government of Osama Hammad, appointed by the House of Representatives in early 2022 and based in Benghazi, controls the east and most southern cities.
The UN mission in Libya continues to push for elections that could help resolve the crisis.
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