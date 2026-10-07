Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Result Of The Auction Of 2.00 Per Cent DGB 2028 And 2.25 Per Cent DGB 2035


2026-10-07 04:31:45
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:

ISIN Bid mill. DKK (nominal) Sale mill.DKK (nominal) Cut-off price Pro rata Yield
99 25265 DGB 2.00% 15/11/2028 5,870 1,000 98.33 100 % 2.83 % p.a.
99 24961 DGB 2.25% 15/11/2035 5,600 2,600 91.92 100 % 3.29 % p.a.
Total 11,470 3,600

Settlement: 09 October 2026


MENAFN07102026004107003653ID1111772929



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search