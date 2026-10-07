Dubai Sets The Stage For The Future Of Healthcare With Next Generation Medicine 2026
Organized by AEON Clinic and chaired by Dr. Jaffer Khan, NGM 2026 operates under the strategic theme:“From Evidence to Adoption - Building the Clinic of 2030 Today.” Moving beyond abstract scientific concepts, the congress centres squarely on practical translation-establishing the rigorous clinical protocols, safety frameworks, regulatory standards, and scalable technologies required to integrate advanced longevity therapies into daily practice responsibly.
Rather than just debating what's possible, NGM Congress 2026 focuses on how to deliver it responsibly.
What to Expect Across Four Days:
- Scientific Agenda: Explores the biology of ageing, genomics, precision diagnostics, cellular senescence, metabolic health, and multi-omics. Regenerative Science: Highlights stem cells, exosomes, Ortho biologics, tissue repair, and clinical safety/regulation, featuring a dedicated Geneva College of Longevity Science workshop. Emerging Technologies: Examines AI-powered digital twins, clinical decision support tools, and automation in patient care. Holistic Longevity Specialties: Covers brain longevity, mental health, regenerative orthopaedics, reproductive and sexual health, and aesthetic longevity. Commercial & Infrastructure Impact: Discusses governance, clinical standards, medical tourism, and the longevity economy via an Investor & Innovator Panel.
By uniting clinicians, researchers, technology developers, and healthcare investors in a shared forum, NGM 2026 acts as a vital bridge between scientific discovery and ethical, patient-centered application. The congress reinforces Dubai's strategic role as an international crossroads driving the future of preventive, precision-driven healthcare.
Registration & Event Details:
Dates: 7–10 November 2026
Venue: Atlantis The Royal, Dubai, UAE
Contact:... | +971 4 518 5777
Website:
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