Mint Explainer: South India Pins Hope On Northeast Monsoon For Rainfall Relief
India's southwest monsoon rainfall in 2026 was 87% of the long-period average (LPA), with cumulative rainfall of 759.4mm during June-September, making it the fourth-lowest since 2001 and 13th-lowest since 1901, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). South Peninsular India-Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana-experienced a significant rainfall deficit during the season. With 542.0 mm of rainfall, 76% of the LPA, the region recorded its fourth-lowest monsoon rainfall since 1901 and second-lowest since 2001. In contrast, Central India received normal rainfall at 97% of LPA, while North-West India and North-East India recorded 94.1% and 74%, respectively.
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