Duan's Kitchen's U.S. Model Validated, California Growth Fuels North American Franchise Expansion

Duan's Kitchen continues to expand in California, with four locations currently in operation and its proprietary brand app supporting customer engagement.

U.S. stores connect digital membership engagement with local marketing; app member repurchase rate reaches nearly 30%, a replicable overseas expansion model set

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Duan's Kitchen, the Taiwanese beef noodle brand, continues to deepen its presence in California, where it currently operates four locations. Through its proprietary app, in-store promotions, direct ordering channels, and partnerships with local communities, the brand is steadily building a market development model that integrates physical store operations with digital membership management. As of September 2026, the California-exclusive“Duan's Kitchen” app had nearly 10,000 registered members. Overall revenue increased 20% year over year, while the member repurchase rate reached nearly 30%, reflecting the brand's progress in strengthening customer relationships, driving repeat purchases, and deepening local engagement. These results also provide practical experience to support future market expansion and franchise partnerships.

Putting Customers First: Building Long-Term Loyalty Through the App

To address diverse consumer needs and competition from third-party delivery platforms in the U.S. restaurant market, Duan's Kitchen developed its own branded app integrating member acquisition, rewards points, exclusive offers, and customer engagement. This enables the brand to gradually build first-party customer data as a foundation for member communications, marketing, and new product promotion.

Since the California-exclusive“Duan's Kitchen” app was launched last year, its membership functions and marketing mechanisms have been continuously optimized alongside store expansion. From new-store traffic generation and sign-up rewards to points incentives and limited-time offers, the app connects digital engagement with in-store consumption. From January through September 2026, the member repurchase rate approached 30%, while the app's points redemption rate exceeded 40%, indicating that the rewards program is becoming an important tool for driving customer interaction.

Member benefits include double points every Monday, double birthday points, two welcome gifts for new members, and menu-item redemptions using points. These initiatives are complemented by in-store promotions such as premium add-on upgrades for beef noodle dishes and special meal sets for two, creating continued purchase incentives and strengthening long-term connections between members and the brand.

Driving Revenue Growth: Direct Ordering Helps Reduce Channel Costs

In addition to membership engagement, Duan's Kitchen actively promotes direct ordering and encourages customers to order through its official website and proprietary channels. Delivery prices are kept the same as in-store menu prices, offering customers a more direct and transparent ordering option. By using direct ordering channels, the brand can reduce platform commissions and delivery-related expenses by approximately 30%, improving the economics of each order. At the same time, order data can be linked with membership data, allowing channel-cost savings to be reinvested in member engagement and brand marketing. This approach not only reduces channel costs and improves order efficiency, but also helps build long-term member value.

Deepening Local Community Engagement Through Taiwanese Cuisine

Beyond digital operations and in-store promotions, Duan's Kitchen continues to participate in local community activities, strengthening its connection with Chinese and Taiwanese communities in California. In August, the brand sponsored and participated in the Northern California“Taiwan Day” community baseball event, bringing Taiwanese food culture into a sporting event. In September, it introduced special offers for i Compatriot Card holders and was invited for a second time to participate in Cupertino Night Market Day, featuring Taiwanese snacks and store promotions at the local market. From October 5 to 11, the brand is scheduled to offer a limited-time set menu for Cupertino Restaurant Week and plans to support the local“Shop Local” initiative, continuing to expand brand awareness through community participation and local partnerships.

Building on California Operations to Explore Further Franchise Expansion

Duan's Kitchen currently operates four California locations across Milpitas, Cupertino, Fremont, and San Jose. Through store operations, membership management, direct ordering, and local marketing, the brand has steadily accumulated practical experience in the U.S. market. It continues to use member data, customer feedback, and store performance to refine its customer engagement and market expansion strategies. Beyond the United States, Duan's Kitchen is also expanding internationally. When its first Australian location opened in April 2026, it sold more than 1,000 bowls of beef noodles on opening day, demonstrating the brand's potential for cross-market expansion and localized operations.

For prospective franchise partners seeking opportunities in the U.S. restaurant market, Duan's Kitchen has already built practical experience across product development, membership management, digital marketing, ordering channels, and local market communication. Going forward, the brand will continue expanding its footprint in California and across North America while seeking franchise partners who share its brand vision and possess strong local market capabilities, working together to grow the presence of Taiwanese beef noodles in the U.S. market.

Franchise Inquiries:

... / +886-933-265-793 / /

About Duan's Kitchen

Founded in Taiwan, Duan's Kitchen is built around classic Taiwanese beef noodles and offers a variety of Taiwanese dishes, including beef noodle soup, Taiwanese side dishes, pork chop rice, and fried rice. The brand places strong emphasis on the balance of broth, noodles, and ingredients, with the goal of delivering an authentic Taiwanese dining experience. Duan's Kitchen continues to expand internationally through localized products, service, and operating models, introducing Taiwanese food culture to more consumers around the world.

Ann Lee

La Kaffa International CO., LTD.

+886 3 550 7750#6588

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Duan's Kitchen's U.S. Model Validated, California Growth Fuels North American Franchise Expansion News Provided By Swem Brand Consultancy October 07, 2026, 08:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



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