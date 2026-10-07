Maison Cala Introduces Its Mediterranean World In Monaco

Maison Cala rosé presented on ice during the brand's private Monaco pre-launch evening.

Guests toast with Maison Cala rosé during the Maison Cala Private Evening in Monaco on 25 September 2026.

A Bugatti Chiron Sport featuring Maison Cala branding outside the Maison Cala Private Event in Monaco. No commercial partnership or endorsement by Bugatti is implied.

During Monaco Yacht Show week, Maison Cala unveiled its French rosé and Mediterranean lifestyle universe at an intimate private evening.

- Maison CalaMONACO, MONACO, MONACO, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On 25 September, during Monaco Yacht Show week, Maison Cala quietly introduced its world with an intimate private evening in Monaco.Hosted at YOUR'S Monaco, the gathering brought together an international circle of guests for a first encounter with Maison Cala rosé and the wider lifestyle universe taking shape around the brand.Rather than a conventional launch, the evening was conceived as a moment: relaxed, elegant and distinctly Mediterranean.Guests discovered Maison Cala in an atmosphere built around conversation, hospitality and shared experience - an expression of the brand's philosophy,“Vivez l'instant.”At the heart of Maison Cala is a simple idea: wine is rarely remembered on its own.It is remembered with a place, a table, a view, a journey, a late afternoon, a celebration, or the people with whom it was shared.Maison Cala has been created around those moments.The Monaco evening translated that philosophy into its first physical expression, bringing together rosé, design, hospitality and lifestyle within one of the Mediterranean's most distinctive settings.Among the evening's visual highlights was a Bugatti Chiron Sport featuring Maison Cala branding, positioned as part of the event's contemporary luxury atmosphere and creating one of its most photographed moments.The evening also offered a first introduction to Cala Club, the private community developing around Maison Cala.Designed as an extension of the maison, Cala Club will connect an international audience through selected gatherings, destinations, hospitality experiences, gastronomy, culture and travel.For Maison Cala, the ambition extends beyond the bottle.The brand is building a universe inspired by a modern interpretation of Mediterranean living - refined without formality, international without losing its sense of place, and centred on the pleasure of enjoying the present.That philosophy is distilled into three words:Vivez l'instant.Monaco provided a natural setting for the maison's first chapter.Against the backdrop of Monaco Yacht Show week, the private evening brought together the worlds of yachting, hospitality, travel and contemporary luxury - areas that will continue to shape Maison Cala's development.Over the coming months, Maison Cala will reveal further details surrounding its commercial launch, online availability, selected hospitality partners and a programme of future Cala Club experiences.The maison is also developing relationships across gastronomy, hotels, yachting, travel, fashion and private events, with the intention of establishing Maison Cala as more than a French rosé label.It is a brand built around a way of living.The Monaco Private Evening marked the beginning.About Maison CalaMaison Cala is a French rosé and lifestyle maison inspired by Mediterranean living.Built around the philosophy“Vivez l'instant,” the maison celebrates the places, people and experiences that turn simple moments into lasting memories.Alongside its rosé, Maison Cala is developing Cala Club, a private international community centred around selected gatherings, destinations and experiences.Website: drinkmaisoncalaInstagram: @drinkmaisoncalaPress & Media EnquiriesMaison Cala Press Office...drinkmaisoncalaHigh-resolution imagery from the Monaco Private Evening is available for editorial use.Photo credit: © Maison CalaThe Bugatti Chiron Sport pictured during the event featured Maison Cala branding. No commercial partnership or endorsement by Bugatti is implied.

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Maison Cala Introduces Its Mediterranean World in Monaco News Provided By Lund Group October 07, 2026, 08:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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