India Mobile Congress 2026: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For Yashobhoomi Event Check Routes

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026, which is being held at the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), Yashobhoomi, in Dwarka from October 7 to October 10.

With heavy traffic expected around the venue, commuters have been advised to avoid Bharthal Chowk and Dhool Siras Chowk wherever possible.

The traffic arrangements are aimed at managing movement around Yashobhoomi during the four-day technology and telecom event.

Delhi traffic advisory: What commuters need to know

According to the Delhi Traffic Police advisory, commuters travelling through the affected areas should plan their journeys in advance and allow additional travel time.

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The traffic police said temporary restrictions will be imposed on heavy and commercial vehicles on specified routes and timings on October 8.

The exact restrictions will depend on the designated routes and timings, while traffic arrangements may be modified depending on the prevailing traffic situation.

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised motorists to follow the directions of personnel deployed in the area and use alternate routes where required.

The advisory states:

"Traffic Advisory | India Mobile Congress–2026

In view of India Mobile Congress–2026 at IICC, Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, from 07–10 October 2026, commuters are advised to avoid Bharthal Chowk and Dhool Siras Chowk wherever possible due to expected heavy traffic.

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On 08.10.2026, temporary restrictions will be imposed on heavy and commercial vehicles on specified routes and timings. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, use alternate routes, allow extra travel time and follow the directions of Delhi Traffic Police personnel.

Traffic arrangements may be modified as per the prevailing traffic situation.

Your cooperation will help ensure smooth traffic movement."

Delhi Traffic Police instructions for motorists

The traffic police has also issued general instructions to motorists travelling through the affected areas.

"GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS

.Motorists are requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area. Please follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion."

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Commuters heading towards or through Dwarka during the event have therefore been advised to account for possible delays and follow diversion signs and instructions from traffic personnel.

What is India Mobile Congress 2026?

The India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 is being held for its 10th edition from October 7-10 at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi.

The event is placing DeepTech and frontier innovation at the centre of its startup agenda, according to IMC.

A key focus of the 2026 edition will be helping emerging companies move from prototypes towards commercial scale, investment and market access through its flagship ASPIRE platform.

Over 500 startups and MSMEs expected

India Mobile Congress is being organised jointly by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

According to IMC, the event is expected to bring together more than 500 startups and MSMEs, along with over 300 venture capital firms, angel networks, incubators and corporate innovation entities.

The event's focus on startups and frontier technologies comes as India's technology ecosystem continues to place greater emphasis on moving emerging technologies from development and experimentation towards commercial applications.

For Delhi commuters, however, the immediate impact of the four-day event will be traffic management measures around Yashobhoomi, particularly on October 8 when temporary restrictions on heavy and commercial vehicles are scheduled.