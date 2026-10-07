Kenya Confirms First Imported Case Of Bundibugyo Ebola Virus Disease

The Ministry of Health has confirmed Kenya's first imported case of Bundibugyo Ebola Virus Disease in a Kenyan citizen who had been living in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The patient fell ill about a month ago and received treatment at several hospitals in the DRC. He travelled by road to Kampala before boarding Jambo Jet flight 8523 to Nairobi, arriving on Saturday, 3 October, at 1:10 p.m.



After arriving at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, he was taken to Nairobi Hospital, where he was isolated and assessed. He was later transferred to the hospital's East Wing Isolation Facility. His symptoms included fever, chills, fatigue, muscle pain, painful swallowing, a sore throat and bleeding under the skin at injection sites.



Following assessment of his symptoms and travel history, a sample was collected for testing. The National Virology Reference Laboratory and the Kenya Medical Research Institute independently confirmed Bundibugyo Ebola Virus Disease.



The patient received supportive treatment but has since died. The Ministry has conveyed its condolences to his family and friends. Arrangements for a safe and dignified burial are underway in line with Ebola burial protocols.



The Ministry has identified 28 contacts, including family members and health workers who attended to the patient. It is also tracing 23 passengers and four crew members who travelled on the same flight. Quarantine arrangements are underway for people considered to be at risk.



Kenya has maintained a heightened alert for Ebola since the outbreak began in May 2026. As of 6 October, health authorities had screened 652,584 travellers and tested 267 samples across five laboratories: the National Virology Reference Laboratory, Kenya Medical Research Institute laboratories in Nairobi and Kisumu, and mobile laboratories at the Busia and Lwakhakha border points. One sample has tested positive.



A total of 4,971 health workers at national and sub-national levels have received training in Ebola prevention and management. The Ministry has also notified the World Health Organization in line with the International Health Regulations.



Health Cabinet Secretary Hon. Aden Duale, EGH, reassured the public that systems are in place to respond and urged Kenyans not to panic. He encouraged frequent handwashing or use of alcohol-based hand rubs, avoiding close contact with sick people arriving from countries reporting active Ebola transmission, and seeking care at a recognised health facility if unwell. Members of the public should also report anyone who is unwell to the nearest health facility.



Health workers have been urged to remain vigilant and consistently apply infection prevention and control measures. The public is encouraged to follow official Ministry of Health channels and call the toll-free 719 health information line for updates. The Ministry will continue to provide information as it becomes available.



The Cabinet Secretary was joined at the briefing by Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr Ouma Oluga; Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards Ms Mary Muthoni; Director General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth, World Health Organization Country Director Dr Neema Kimambo; Nairobi Hospital Chief Executive Officer Mr Felix Osano; Kenya Red Cross Society Secretary General Dr Ahmed Idris; and Ministry departmental and divisional heads.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.