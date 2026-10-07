Ellis Martin Report: Power Metallic (CVE:PNPN) A Bigger Story Ahead

MENAFN - ABN Newswire) Malibu, CA, Oct 7, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Ellis Martin Report welcomes Terry Lynch, CEO of Power Metallic Mines Inc. (CVE:PNPN ) (IVV:FRA ) (PNPNP:OTCMKTS ), for an important update on the company's Nisk Project and the evolving Lion discovery in Quebec.Power Metallic has entered a new stage in the development of the project, advancing toward a Preliminary Economic Assessment while continuing an aggressive exploration program aimed at determining the ultimate size and potential of the mineralized system.In the interview, Lynch discusses the September mineral resource estimate for Lion, which outlined approximately five million tonnes grading close to 4% copper equivalent, with more than 85% classified in the indicated category.For Lynch, however, the resource represents a starting point rather than an endpoint.Drilling has continued well beyond the April 19 cutoff used for the resource estimate, with additional work expected to contribute to the PEA scheduled for the first half of next year.One of the standout results discussed in the interview is a reported intercept of 5.70 metres grading approximately 14% copper equivalent at greater depth. Lynch says Power Metallic has long believed grades could improve with depth and that recent drilling supports the possibility that the mineralized system continues substantially deeper.The discussion also turns to Nisk, the original nickel discovery that preceded Lion.Metallurgical work is underway to determine whether combining Nisk nickel material with the more sulfur rich Lion material could improve recoveries. Lynch explains that a successful outcome could significantly change the development picture, potentially allowing Nisk to become part of a larger second phase of the project.Power Metallic is also awaiting results from its use of Muon technology. The technology uses naturally occurring cosmic ray particles to identify variations in the density of material underground and can help create a three dimensional picture of potential mineralization.Lynch believes the technology could help identify areas where mineralization may connect beyond the boundaries currently defined by drilling and potentially become an important exploration tool across Power Metallic's approximately 330 square kilometre property package.Resource growth remains one of the principal catalysts Lynch believes investors should be watching.Power Metallic is continuing to drill through the end of the year, with additional assays expected as the company tests the system at depth and examines areas outside the current resource.The company is also moving forward with plans to access the Nasdaq market through an American Depositary Receipt structure.Lynch says Power Metallic has been meeting with US banks and investors in New York in preparation for the proposed listing. Under the structure discussed in the interview, multiple Power Metallic shares would be represented by each ADR, allowing the security to trade above Nasdaq's minimum price requirement without a share consolidation.Financing is another important part of the story.Power Metallic raised approximately C$28 million in June, with additional capital coming into the treasury through warrant exercises. Lynch says the company is well funded for its current exploration and development program.The coming months could therefore represent an important period for Power Metallic as additional assays, metallurgical results, Muon data, exploration results, the proposed Nasdaq process and progress toward the PEA converge.Lynch describes the current period as one containing a series of fall catalysts that management believes could support a revaluation of the company.Near the conclusion of the interview, Lynch summarizes his view of where Power Metallic stands today."We've set the floor. The ceiling is untapped."Watch and listen to the complete interview with Terry Lynch, CEO of Power Metallic Mines Inc., and Ellis Martin of The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio.About Power Metallic Mines Inc





Power Metallic Mines Inc. (CVE:PNPN) (OTCMKTS:PNPNF) is a Canadian exploration company focusing on developing the High-Grade Nickel Copper PGM, Gold and Silver Nisk project into Canada's next polymetallic mine. On February 1, 2021, Power Metallic (then called Chilean Metals) completed the acquisition of its option to acquire up to 80% of the Nisk project from Critical Elements Lithium Corp. The NISK property comprises a large land position (20 kilometres of strike length) with numerous high-grade intercepts. Power Metallic is focused on expanding the high-grade nickel-copper PGM, Gold and Silver mineralization with a series of drill programs designed to evaluate the initial Nisk discovery zone, the Lion discovery zone and to explore the land package for adjacent potential poly metallic deposits.

About The Ellis Martin Report





The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.