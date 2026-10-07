10 Ahmedabad Schools Get Bomb Threats, Students Sent Home Early

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 7 (IANS) At least 10 schools in Ahmedabad received bomb threats on Wednesday, prompting authorities to send students home early and deploy police, fire department personnel and bomb detection and disposal teams to the affected campuses.

Most of the schools that received the threats are located in the western part of the city. School administrations alerted the authorities after receiving the threats, following which security teams were dispatched to various locations to conduct checks.

Among the schools reportedly affected is Zydus School in the Vejalpur area. The school released students ahead of the departure time after receiving the threat, while police and fire department vehicles were sent to the campus as a precautionary measure.

Schools also began informing parents about the early dispersal of students. Authorities have been carrying out the security checks at the campuses, while further details about the nature and source of the threats were awaited.

According to reports, the other schools named in connection with threats include Bodakdev School for Children in Satellite, SGVP School in Chharodi, Sant Kabir School and Asia School on Drive-In Road.

The exact number of schools affected was still being assessed as authorities continued responding to the alerts.

Ahmedabad has witnessed several similar incidents in recent months. In September, bomb threat emails were sent to 10 schools in the city, besides three courts and the Gujarat Assembly. Security checks at the locations did not find any suspicious objects, with the threats subsequently described as hoaxes.

In January, at least 16 schools in Ahmedabad district also received bomb threat emails, leading to evacuations and searches by the Special Operations Group, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and dog squads.

Police said no suspicious objects were found during those checks.

The latest threats have therefore triggered a fresh security response across Ahmedabad, with police and emergency teams checking the affected school premises while authorities investigate the source and credibility of the messages.