Isha Malviya Reacts To Dancing With Gurmeet Choudhary On Upcoming Song 'Nakhre', Composed By Sanju Rathod

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, October 7 (IANS) Actress Isha Malviya is all set to reunite with singer and hitmaker Sanju Rathod for the upcoming Marathi track 'Nakhre'.

The song also features actor Gurmeet Choudhary opposite her. Talking about the song, Isha said its youthful vibe, Marathi sound and catchy hookstep made the experience of shooting it particularly special.

Isha said,“Nakhre has such a fun and youthful vibe. Reuniting with Sanju for this song was really special, and I loved the Marathi sound of the track. Gurmeet and I had a great time shooting it, especially the hookstep. I am really happy that the song is finally out and people can enjoy it.”

The track brings Isha and Sanju together once again for a Marathi song, while Gurmeet joins Isha on screen for the energetic performance.

Gurmeet Choudhary also spoke about the experience of shooting the song and said,“Nakhre has a very different energy and it was really fun to shoot for the song. Sanju has brought his Marathi style to the track, which gives it a very fresh feel. Isha and I had a great time shooting it, especially the hookstep, and I am excited for audiences to see the song.”

The song is helmed by Sanju Rathod, who has carved a niche for himself with his Marathi music and catchy compositions. Talking about 'Nakhre', he said,“Nakhre was a really fun song to be a part of. I enjoyed bringing my Marathi sound to the track and working on a song with such a lively beat. The hookstep makes it even more fun, and I'm really happy with how the song has turned out. I hope people enjoy it.”

'Nakhre' is part of the upcoming film Tum Mere Ho, starring Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya.

The song is sung by Sanju Rathod and features Gurmeet and Isha in the music video.

Tum Mere Ho is scheduled to release in theatres on October 23.

–IANS

rd/