Minor Girl Molested In Bihar's Muzaffarpur Two Arrested After Locals Catch Them

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 7 (IANS) Two youths were arrested in Bihar's Muzaffarpur after they allegedly molested a minor girl who was returning home from a tuition class, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 6 p.m. on Tuesday within the Minapur police station limits.

According to police, the girl was cycling home after attending tuition when the two accused, who were travelling on a motorcycle, allegedly began harassing her.

Local villagers who noticed the incident intervened and caught the two youths.

An angry crowd allegedly assaulted the suspects before handing them over to the police.

Following information about the incident, a police team, along with personnel from the Dial 112 emergency response service, reached the spot and took the two accused into custody.

DSP (East) Alay Vats said the two youths were allegedly molesting the minor girl when they were apprehended with the assistance of local residents and the Dial 112 team.

He said legal proceedings had been initiated and the matter was under investigation.

The arrested youths have been identified as Md. Mohtavi and Md. Savir, both residents of the Rampur police station area in the district.

Police said further action would be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

The incident has also renewed concerns over the safety of routes used by girls travelling between their homes, schools and coaching centres, particularly in areas where students commute alone.

The Muzaffarpur incident comes against the backdrop of a series of similar incidents reported in Jamui, Samastipur, Kishanganj, Banka, Begusarai, Gaya and other districts of Bihar in recent days.

However, the Bihar Police have solved several of these cases by arresting multiple accused persons.

Despite swift action by the Bihar Police in several cases, the state government has faced criticism over incidents of crime against women and teenage girls.

Opposition leaders have been particularly critical of the law-and-order situation in Bihar.

They have alleged that a sense of fear persists among women and girls, particularly when they step outside their homes, and have questioned the government's ability to ensure their safety.