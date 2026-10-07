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Historic Shock: AfD's Rausch Wins Saxony-Anhalt Parliament Post
(MENAFN) German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius condemned the election of an Alternative for Germany (AfD) lawmaker to lead the Saxony-Anhalt state parliament on Tuesday, calling the vote a "unique reach of taboo in parliamentary democracy."
Tobias Rausch of the AfD was elected president of the state legislature in Magdeburg, making him the first AfD politician to head a German state parliament.
Speaking at a protest organized by Social Democratic Party (SPD) lawmakers in central Berlin, Pistorius said: "What we have witnessed today is a unique breach of taboo in parliamentary democracy, one we haven’t seen in this form for more than 90 years," according to the German newspaper Tagesspiegel.
The SPD parliamentary group marched from the Bundestag, through the Brandenburg Gate, to Bebelplatz. Several lawmakers carried copies of the country's constitution.
Pistorius accused other parties of paving the way for the outcome. "Democrats have served as enablers for right-wing extremists and fascists," he said, adding: "Democrats have apparently learned nothing from history."
"Whoever has allowed this to happen has betrayed the democracy of our great country," Pistorius added.
Tobias Rausch of the AfD was elected president of the state legislature in Magdeburg, making him the first AfD politician to head a German state parliament.
Speaking at a protest organized by Social Democratic Party (SPD) lawmakers in central Berlin, Pistorius said: "What we have witnessed today is a unique breach of taboo in parliamentary democracy, one we haven’t seen in this form for more than 90 years," according to the German newspaper Tagesspiegel.
The SPD parliamentary group marched from the Bundestag, through the Brandenburg Gate, to Bebelplatz. Several lawmakers carried copies of the country's constitution.
Pistorius accused other parties of paving the way for the outcome. "Democrats have served as enablers for right-wing extremists and fascists," he said, adding: "Democrats have apparently learned nothing from history."
"Whoever has allowed this to happen has betrayed the democracy of our great country," Pistorius added.
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