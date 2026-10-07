Inside PHOTOS Of Yami Gautam's Rs 8 Crore Himachal Home: Organic Gardens, Greenhouse

Yami Gautam's Himachal Pradesh home is a beautiful blend of heritage, nature and simplicity. The actress has often offered glimpses of her peaceful life away from Mumbai, with the property standing out for its old-world charm. Reportedly around 100 years old, the home reflects the traditional character of a mountain retreat while offering plenty of space for modern living.

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Spread Across 25 Acres

The property is said to be spread across a sprawling 25 acres, giving Yami and her family an expansive private space surrounded by greenery. Instead of the polished, urban feel associated with celebrity homes, the estate has a distinctly rustic character, with trees, gardens and open spaces forming a major part of the property.

Organic Gardens Are A Highlight

One of the most striking features of the estate is its organic garden. Yami has spoken about her love for nature and farming, and the property reflects that interest. The gardens are used to grow fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs, creating a farm-to-table element within the sprawling mountain home.

A Greenhouse For Fresh Produce

The estate also features a greenhouse, allowing plants and crops to be cultivated even when the mountain weather becomes challenging. The structure adds another layer to the property's focus on sustainable and nature-oriented living. For a celebrity home, it is an unusually earthy feature that makes the estate feel more like a private farm retreat.

Rustic Interiors With Mountain Views

Inside, the home carries the warmth expected from a traditional Himachali retreat. Wooden elements, comfortable furnishings and large windows complement the natural surroundings. The mountain views further enhance the peaceful atmosphere, making the interiors feel connected to the landscape outside.

A Peaceful Escape From Mumbai

For Yami Gautam, the Himachal Pradesh property represents a quieter side of life. Away from film sets and the pace of Mumbai, the home offers room for gardening, spending time with family and reconnecting with nature. Its combination of heritage architecture, greenery and open spaces makes it a distinctive celebrity retreat.