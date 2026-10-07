ARG Vs BEN: Lionel Messi Gets Emotional 10Th-Minute Tribute In His Final Game For Argentina (WATCH)

Argentine football legend Lionel Messi played his final game for the country in a friendly match against Benin at Estadio Mas Monumental in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, October 6. Messi already announced his retirement from international football in August this year, a few weeks after his father, Jorge Messi, passed away.

The 39-year-old's legendary international career came to a fair-weather ending as Argentina defeated Benin 3-1. Lionel Messi netted his final goal of his Argentina career by converting a penalty in the 71st minute, sending the packed stadium into raptures in Buenos Aires. Messi also set up the goals for Nicolas Otamendi and Nico Paz in the 48th and 61st minutes, respectively.

Reportedly, over 85,000 fans and spectators were in attendance at Estadio Mas Monumental to witness Lionel Messi's final appearance in an Argentina jersey, as the legendary footballer orchestrated a vintage display to sign off in style.

Also Read:River Plate honours Lionel Messi with honorary membership on farewell

10th-Minute Tribute for Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's final match for Argentina was emotional and deeply poignant, as the fans around the world witnessed the legendary footballer officially bidding farewell to his illustrious international career, which will forever remain etched in football history as one of the greatest chapters the sport has ever seen.

However, the fans and spectators paid an emotional tribute in the most beautiful way imaginable. As soon as the match reached the 10th minute, play briefly paused as fireworks lit up the Buenos Aires sky, and players from both Argentina and Benin walked over to embrace the captain.

Around 85,000 spectators gave a standing ovation to the legendary footballer, as the match was paused for a heartfelt minute of reflection, celebration, and gratitude for a lifetime of magic in the Albiceleste colours.

Minute 10 tribute for Lionel Messi. Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 6, 2026

Before the final game for Argentina, Lionel Messi's last international appearance was in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, where his team lost to second-time champions Spain at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Despite the heartbreaking end to the tournament, settled by a decisive 106th-minute goal from Ferran Torres, Messi put together an extraordinary campaign, netting 8 goals and providing 4 assists across 8 appearances to carry the Albiceleste to the global showcase's final stage once more.

Fans Celebrate Messi's Legacy During Emotional Tribute

Lionel Messi's emotional 10th-minute tribute from 85,000 fans at Estadio Mas Monumental in Buenos Aires has sparked emotional reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and football enthusiasts celebrating the Argentine legend's extraordinary international career and paying tribute to his lasting legacy with the national team.

Taking to their X handles, many fans shared emotional reactions to Messi's final appearance for Argentina, with supporters describing the 10th-minute tribute as a fitting farewell to one of football's greatest-ever players. Others reflected on Messi's remarkable journey, achievements, and enduring impact on Argentine football.

Some highlighted the significance of the 10th-minute celebration, describing it as an emotional farewell to the legendary Argentine captain, who left the pitch to a final standing ovation, closing the curtain on a glorious 21-year chapter with the national team.

@CricCrazyJohns the whole stadium stopping for him at minute 10 tells you everything about what he means to the game. nobody gets that treatment except the ones whove given everything back

- Laura Rosales (@laurabubblesock) October 7, 2026

@CricCrazyJohns the whole stadium stopping for one man at the 10th minute is the kind of respect that cant be bought or coached

- Lucyyy (@lucyydamaskie) October 7, 2026

When you have Talent + Success + Humility

This is what world brings to you, the countless fans and immense positivity ❤️

#GraciasMessi #MessiLastDance

- Harshith Naidu (@HarshithNaiduuu) October 7, 2026

No controversy

Humble

Best dribble

Best goals

Best corners

Best pass

Best penalty kick

Best player ever in history

Best football player

Perfection

That's Messi for you

Happy and emotional

- NotThatDeepPhilosopher (@NTDPhilosopher) October 7, 2026

@FabrizioRomano Minute 10 will never feel like just a minute again. It's a lifetime of memories...

- Curious Scope (@CuriousScope) October 7, 2026

@FabrizioRomano Legacy UNTAINTED is how a send forth should be. Leave on a high,when the OVATION is loudest. ADIOS MAGNIFICO!

- Samuel (@Samuel778920) October 7, 2026

Lionel Messi deserves every single love and reception he's getting. What an absolute legend of football

- UY ❤️ (@Eleojo_Afc) October 7, 2026

ONE LAST DANCE. ONE LAST ARGENTINA.

Forget the Messi vs Ronaldo wars, the jokes and all the timeline bants for a minute.

This is Lionel Messi's final chapter with Argentina. After all the heartbreak, memes, finals lost, Copa América glory and finally lifting the World Cup - the little magician is saying goodbye to the shirt.

We spent years trolling him and also watching him make football look ridiculously easy.

Now? Just enjoy the man.

No agenda. No bants. Just respect.

Gracias, Leo. 1️⃣0️⃣

What a career. What a story. What a privilege.

- IyawoLammens(LammensWife) (@IyawoLammens) October 7, 2026

Absolute GOAT status etched into history forever.

- Jack D Hay (@JackHayHomes) October 7, 2026

Absolute GOAT status etched into history forever.

- Jack D Hay (@JackHayHomes) October 7, 2026

That exact minute marker is wild proof that timekeeping in this sport gets emotional.

You just know the whole stadium held its breath for that entire sixty seconds.

- Curious Nori | AI · Food · Travel (@jilyannori) October 7, 2026

@FabrizioRomano Pure love! Will be hard to see another player celebrated like this.

- JustDvis (@deejaydvis1) October 7, 2026

@FabrizioRomano A standing ovation in the 10th minute, for the man who wore the number 10 like no one else. Final dance in Argentina. Thank you, Leo.

- Who Is Kenbruz (@whoiskenbruz) October 7, 2026

@FabrizioRomano The game stopped. 85,000 people stood up. Messi just watched. You don't replace moments like this.

Thank you, Leo.

- Bright O (@BrightO2025) October 7, 2026

@FabrizioRomano the undisputed GOAT receiving actual royal treatment on the pitch, some other fanbases could never imagine this happening to their idol lmao

- wildlife sanctuary (@biodiversity_w) October 7, 2026

Lionel Messi retired from his international career with 126 goals in 208 appearances, 2022 FIFA World Cup, 2021 and 2024 Copa America titles, and 2022 Finalissima triumph, cementing a legacy that will inspire generations to come.

Also Read:Messi bids farewell, FC Barcelona recalls his historic achievements