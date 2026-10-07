PM Modi's 25-Year Public Life: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Marks Milestone With Temple Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed 25 years in politics, which has been greeted by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. On this day, Dhami extended good wishes to the Prime Minister for good health, longevity and success. He also paid a visit to the famous temple of Shri Kashi Vishwanath in Uttarkashi, where he made special wishes for Modi.

In his message posted on X, Dhami said the journey of public service of PM Modi started on October 7, 2001, when he took an oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat. He further said that the journey is continuing with an aim to make India a developed and self-reliant nation.

25-Years Journey Of Public Service Of PM Modi

As per Dhami, 25 years of Modi in public life can be termed as the time period of public service, welfare and good governance rather than mere political journey.

According to the CM of Uttarakhand, several aspects were given special emphasis during this time, which includes welfare of poor, women empowerment, opportunity for youngsters, modern infrastructure and cultural heritage of India.

Emphasis On Poor Welfare, Women And Youth

According to Dhami, the focus and leadership of the Prime Minister have made it possible to improve the facilities and welfare measures of different segments of society. Some examples he provided were of schemes relating to poor welfare, women empowerment and development of youth.

The Chief Minister highlighted the infrastructure development and preservation and promotion of the cultural heritage of India. He stated that the overall objective has been to ensure development of people even in areas other than cities and centres.

Development Of Uttarakhand Linked With Vision Of PM

According to Dhami, India is now moving into new fields of development through the leadership of Narendra Modi and it aims at making India a developed and self-reliant nation.

He further stated that the Uttarakhand government also aims to make Uttarakhand as one of the best states in India. According to Dhami, the centre's assistance and guidance of the Prime Minister have played an important role in development and welfare of the state.

Special Prayers Offered at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttarkashi

As part of the program, Dhami went to Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple located in Uttarkashi and offered special prayers. In the process, he asked Lord Shiva to bless Modi with good health and prosperity in his public life.

It was indeed a proud moment for Dhami to offer special prayers for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's prosperous and long public career from Uttarakhand region.

He wished India to be a developed country in future under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.