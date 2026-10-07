403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MEP Hassan Takes Down Israeli Flag at EU Event; Metsola Responds
(MENAFN) French European Parliament member Rima Hassan said Tuesday she removed an Israeli flag from a European Parliament event in Strasbourg, France, in protest at what she calls genocide in Gaza, breaches of international law and "unbearable double standards."
In a post on the US platform X, Hassan described Monday's gathering this way: "an unofficial event was organized with the diplomatic representation of the State of Israel and the AJC (American Jewish Committee), which has been called out for its promotion of colonization through trips by European deputies to the occupied territories."
She said necklaces on display at the event bore a map of Israel that took in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, which she argued ignored the EU's longstanding diplomatic position.
Hassan also said Israeli artist Yaron Bob, a guest at the event, denied that Palestine and Palestinians exist during an exchange with her.
"I quote: 'Palestine does not exist. It is a chimera, like unicorns,' then 'there are no Palestinian refugees, nor Palestinians'," she wrote.
She then described taking the flag. "As I was leaving, I removed the Israeli flag from its stand," said Hassan. "My gesture is part of the denunciation of the ongoing genocide, of violations of international law, and of this incessant and unbearable double standard."
Hassan argued that a Russian flag "would not be admitted" inside the Parliament's premises, while Israel, which she said was represented at the event through its diplomatic mission, enjoys "total impunity."
Earlier Tuesday, Parliament President Roberta Metsola accused Hassan of damaging the exhibition and said the incident was being handled "extremely seriously."
"All appropriate steps according to our procedures are being taken," Metsola told lawmakers during a plenary sitting.
Hassan rejected the characterization of her act as an attack. She said the EU flag, which was mounted on the same base, fell because the base was thrown off balance. "No flag was trampled, damaged, or thrown away."
She said she wrote to Metsola to give her account of events and asked her to act on journalists' requests for the videos to be released, arguing that a lack of transparency could fuel "fake news."
In a post on the US platform X, Hassan described Monday's gathering this way: "an unofficial event was organized with the diplomatic representation of the State of Israel and the AJC (American Jewish Committee), which has been called out for its promotion of colonization through trips by European deputies to the occupied territories."
She said necklaces on display at the event bore a map of Israel that took in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, which she argued ignored the EU's longstanding diplomatic position.
Hassan also said Israeli artist Yaron Bob, a guest at the event, denied that Palestine and Palestinians exist during an exchange with her.
"I quote: 'Palestine does not exist. It is a chimera, like unicorns,' then 'there are no Palestinian refugees, nor Palestinians'," she wrote.
She then described taking the flag. "As I was leaving, I removed the Israeli flag from its stand," said Hassan. "My gesture is part of the denunciation of the ongoing genocide, of violations of international law, and of this incessant and unbearable double standard."
Hassan argued that a Russian flag "would not be admitted" inside the Parliament's premises, while Israel, which she said was represented at the event through its diplomatic mission, enjoys "total impunity."
Earlier Tuesday, Parliament President Roberta Metsola accused Hassan of damaging the exhibition and said the incident was being handled "extremely seriously."
"All appropriate steps according to our procedures are being taken," Metsola told lawmakers during a plenary sitting.
Hassan rejected the characterization of her act as an attack. She said the EU flag, which was mounted on the same base, fell because the base was thrown off balance. "No flag was trampled, damaged, or thrown away."
She said she wrote to Metsola to give her account of events and asked her to act on journalists' requests for the videos to be released, arguing that a lack of transparency could fuel "fake news."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment