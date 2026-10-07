From Hong Kong, For Hong Kong: HKTDC Marks 60 Years Of Enterprise With Exhibition And Community Art



Hong Kong, Oct 7, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Marking the significant milestone of its 60th anniversary, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is embracing the future with a renewed vision. The HKTDC 60th Anniversary Exhibition is now on show at the Ground Floor Covered Piazza at Times Square in Causeway Bay, while a 60th Anniversary Artwork is on display at the eastbound tram stop on O'Brien Road in Wan Chai. Through the two displays, the HKTDC sets out its vision for the future, continuing to serve as a bridge while exploring new markets, services and opportunities in response to evolving economic and trade developments. Exhibition reviews 60 years of achievements, looks to new opportunities The Anniversary Exhibition showcases the HKTDC's major achievements over the past 60 years in helping enterprises expand into global markets and outlines its future development strategies. These include upgrading and optimising its operations and services, and strengthening its presence in high-growth markets such as Central Asia, the Middle East, North Africa and the Global South. A large screen at the exhibition shows highlights from anniversary events, including the Design Gallery on the Move mobile display, the Next 60 Forum, the 60th Anniversary Cocktail Reception, and a 60th Anniversary-themed Tram. A dedicated zone also features historical photos and video footage. The exhibition layout reflects the HKTDC's four major roles: Supertrader, Superconnector, Super Value-adder and Superpartner. Art connects community and commerce The HKTDC recently organised the Wan Chai Community Art Creation Workshop, where local artist Jane Lee (also known as Messy Desk) exchanged creative ideas with students and drew inspiration for a large-scale artwork commemorating the HKTDC's 60th anniversary. The students were joined by HKTDC Chairman Prof Frederick Ma and Executive Director Sophia Chong in painting scenes of Hong Kong's economic and urban landscape. The resulting works have now been brought together in an illustrated panel installation themed Hong Kong Trade · Connecting the World, which is on show at the O'Brien Road Tram Stop. The Anniversary Exhibition runs until 14 October, daily from 10am to 10pm. During the exhibition period, visitors who check in at the venue and complete designated tasks will receive a 60th-anniversary souvenir. Souvenirs are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. The Anniversary Artwork is on display at the O'Brien Road (Eastbound) Tram Stop in Wan Chai until 29 October. All are welcome to visit. Event Highlights 60th Anniversary Exhibition: 60th Anniversary Artwork: Photo download: Websites HKTDC's 60th Anniversary Celebration Activities: HKTDC Media Room: Media enquiries HKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department: Navin Law Tel: (852) 2584 4525 Email: [email protected] Winnie Kan Tel: (852) 2584 4055 Email: [email protected] About HKTDC The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels.

