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Houthi Missiles Hit Aden Airport as Yemen Fighting Escalates
(MENAFN) Two ballistic missiles fired by the Houthi group struck at Aden International Airport in southern Yemen early Wednesday, according to local security authorities.
No casualties were reported, Aden's Security Department said. It said the situation was now stable and that security forces were at the “highest level of readiness.”
Local Yemeni outlets had earlier published footage showing explosions during the attack.
The strike comes as government forces push ahead with Operation Dawn of Yemen, a offensive that is driving some of the heaviest fighting in the country in years. On Tuesday, the Yemeni army said about 100 Houthi fighters were killed and 150 others wounded in Monday's operations across Taiz province. Government forces also said they had retaken several strategic mountain positions there.
Rashad al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council, said Monday the operation aims to retake the capital, Sanaa, and restore state institutions from Houthi control.
The escalation is among the most significant rounds of fighting since a UN-brokered truce in April 2022 brought a period of relative calm.
Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa and several provinces in 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.
No casualties were reported, Aden's Security Department said. It said the situation was now stable and that security forces were at the “highest level of readiness.”
Local Yemeni outlets had earlier published footage showing explosions during the attack.
The strike comes as government forces push ahead with Operation Dawn of Yemen, a offensive that is driving some of the heaviest fighting in the country in years. On Tuesday, the Yemeni army said about 100 Houthi fighters were killed and 150 others wounded in Monday's operations across Taiz province. Government forces also said they had retaken several strategic mountain positions there.
Rashad al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council, said Monday the operation aims to retake the capital, Sanaa, and restore state institutions from Houthi control.
The escalation is among the most significant rounds of fighting since a UN-brokered truce in April 2022 brought a period of relative calm.
Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa and several provinces in 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.
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