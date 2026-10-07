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Gaza West Bank Report More Than Twenty Thousand Students Killed
(MENAFN) More than 20,000 Palestinian students have been killed in the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank over the past three years, according to figures released Wednesday by the Palestinian Education Ministry.
The ministry said 20,748 students had been killed during the period, while another 1,058 education and administrative personnel also lost their lives.
The figures were included in a statistical report documenting the impact of Israeli military operations on schools, universities and other parts of the Palestinian education system. The report also recorded tens of thousands of injuries, hundreds of arrests and extensive damage to educational facilities.
In Gaza, the ministry reported that 19,189 school students and 1,386 university students had been killed.
The number of injured students was also substantial. According to the ministry, 28,586 school students and 3,082 university students were wounded during the same period.
The education sector has also suffered significant losses among its personnel. The ministry said 805 school-based educational and administrative workers and 246 university employees were killed in Gaza.
Another 3,298 school staff members and 1,493 university personnel were reported injured.
The ministry said the scale of casualties has been accompanied by widespread disruption to education, with numerous educational institutions damaged or targeted during the conflict.
In the occupied West Bank, the report recorded the deaths of 134 school students and 39 university students.
A further 871 school students and 283 university students were injured in the West Bank during the period covered by the report.
Israeli forces also detained hundreds of Palestinian students in the territory. The ministry said 416 school students and 481 university students were detained.
Education workers in the West Bank have also been affected. Seven school-based educational and administrative employees were killed and 26 others injured, while more than 176 teachers and school employees were detained.
The ministry also reported the detention of 21 university staff members.
The latest figures come amid the broader humanitarian impact of the war in Gaza, where Palestinian authorities say more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 175,000 injured since October 2023.
Approximately 90% of Gaza’s infrastructure has also been damaged or destroyed, according to Palestinian figures, affecting homes, public services and facilities used for education.
The situation in the occupied West Bank has also deteriorated during the same period. Palestinian authorities reported that Israeli forces and settlers killed 1,210 Palestinians, injured approximately 13,350 others and detained more than 24,600 people.
The education ministry said the figures demonstrate the extensive impact of the conflict on Palestinian students, teachers and educational institutions in both Gaza and the West Bank.
The continued loss of students and education personnel, alongside damage to schools and universities and widespread displacement, has severely disrupted access to education across the Palestinian territories.
The ministry said 20,748 students had been killed during the period, while another 1,058 education and administrative personnel also lost their lives.
The figures were included in a statistical report documenting the impact of Israeli military operations on schools, universities and other parts of the Palestinian education system. The report also recorded tens of thousands of injuries, hundreds of arrests and extensive damage to educational facilities.
In Gaza, the ministry reported that 19,189 school students and 1,386 university students had been killed.
The number of injured students was also substantial. According to the ministry, 28,586 school students and 3,082 university students were wounded during the same period.
The education sector has also suffered significant losses among its personnel. The ministry said 805 school-based educational and administrative workers and 246 university employees were killed in Gaza.
Another 3,298 school staff members and 1,493 university personnel were reported injured.
The ministry said the scale of casualties has been accompanied by widespread disruption to education, with numerous educational institutions damaged or targeted during the conflict.
In the occupied West Bank, the report recorded the deaths of 134 school students and 39 university students.
A further 871 school students and 283 university students were injured in the West Bank during the period covered by the report.
Israeli forces also detained hundreds of Palestinian students in the territory. The ministry said 416 school students and 481 university students were detained.
Education workers in the West Bank have also been affected. Seven school-based educational and administrative employees were killed and 26 others injured, while more than 176 teachers and school employees were detained.
The ministry also reported the detention of 21 university staff members.
The latest figures come amid the broader humanitarian impact of the war in Gaza, where Palestinian authorities say more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 175,000 injured since October 2023.
Approximately 90% of Gaza’s infrastructure has also been damaged or destroyed, according to Palestinian figures, affecting homes, public services and facilities used for education.
The situation in the occupied West Bank has also deteriorated during the same period. Palestinian authorities reported that Israeli forces and settlers killed 1,210 Palestinians, injured approximately 13,350 others and detained more than 24,600 people.
The education ministry said the figures demonstrate the extensive impact of the conflict on Palestinian students, teachers and educational institutions in both Gaza and the West Bank.
The continued loss of students and education personnel, alongside damage to schools and universities and widespread displacement, has severely disrupted access to education across the Palestinian territories.
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