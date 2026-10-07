MSDF Launches Digital Platform For Private Bodies

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF) has launched an electronic platform dedicated to managing private associations and institutions, as part of Qatar's digital transformation initiatives and to upgrade services provided to entities registered under Decree-Law No. (21) of 2020.

The platform streamlines procedures into a single electronic system to accelerate transactions and improve user experience.

It covers various administrative stages, including foundation and licensing (issuance and renewal), membership management, general assembly meeting requests, as well as notifications for events and submission of activity reports.

The director of the MSDF's Private Associations and Institutions Department, Abdullah Mohammad al-Hajri, said that this platform simplifies administrative workflows and enhances operational efficiency, supporting civil society organisations within an integrated digital government system.

Qatar Ministry of Social Development and Family MSDF services