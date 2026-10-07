SJC, General Tax Authority Sign Pact

The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) and General Tax Authority have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening institutional integration between the two entities and developing electronic connectivity procedures.

The MoU was signed by HE the President of the Court of Appeal Judge Dr Mohammed Imran Ali al-Kuwari, representing the SJOC, and General Tax Authority assistant president (Support Services) Ismail Mohammed al-Sayed al-Mansouri in the presence of HE the President of the Supreme Judicial Council and President of the Court of Cassation Dr Hassan bin Lahdan al-Hassan al-Muhannadi and HE the President of the General Tax Authority Khalifa bin Jassim al-Jaham al-Kuwari.

In a statement, the authority said the MoU will contribute to enhancing procedural efficiency, expediting the completion of transactions and supporting the work of judicial committees with joint jurisdiction, including the Tax Grievance Committee.

SJC Qatar General Tax Authority