Qatar, ITU Sign Host Country Agreement For 2026 Conference

Qatar, represented by the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA), is preparing to host the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference 2026 (PP-26), to be held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC) on November 9-27.

Around 3,000 participants are expected, including high-level dignitaries from ITU's 194 member states, as well as representatives from industry and academia.

As part of the preparations to host the conference, Qatar and the ITU signed the Host Country Agreement for the 2026 Plenipotentiary Conference, marking a key milestone in preparations for the conference in Doha.

The agreement sets out the framework and arrangements required for hosting the conference, helping to ensure the appropriate conditions for its proceedings with the participation of member states and relevant stakeholders from around the world, and supporting its organisation to the highest standards, in line with the conference's significance and importance.

“The signing of the Host Country Agreement marks a key milestone in Qatar's preparations to host PP-26 and reflects the country's strong commitment to providing the necessary resources to ensure the success of this major global event,” said CRA president Eng. Ahmad bin Abdulla al-Muslemani, who is also the Chair-Designate of ITU PP-26.

“We look forward to welcoming the global telecommunications community to Doha and leading the work of the conference with a vision that fosters co-operation and consensus among member states, paving the way for balanced and ambitious decisions that reflect shared priorities and shape the ITU's strategic direction for the next four years,” he said.

The Plenipotentiary Conference is the ITU's highest policy-making body.

Held every four years, it determines the union's strategic direction and general policies, adopts its strategic and financial plans, and elects its senior leadership, the members of the ITU Council, and the members of the Radio Regulations Board.

Qatar ITU International Telecommunication Union Plenipotentiary Conference 2026