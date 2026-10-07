QCS' 'Heroes Series' Celebrates Childhood Cancer Survivors

Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) launched the“Heroes Series” as part of its“Our Children Are Gold” programme at an event at KidZania Doha, featuring two childhood cancer survivors, Mohammed and Lin. The initiative forms part of QCS' ongoing efforts to support children living with cancer and highlight their inspiring stories and experiences.

The“Heroes Series” provides a platform to celebrate childhood cancer survivors and let them share their stories and experiences with the community. Through these stories, the initiative aims to spread hope and foster a culture of community support for children living with cancer and their families.

During the event, Mohammed and Lin shared aspects of their experiences with cancer and their journeys to recovery in an engaging and interactive setting designed to highlight children's strength and resilience in overcoming challenges. The series carries the message:“Because every hero has a story worth telling”.

The initiative falls under QCS'“Our Children Are Gold” programme, which reflects the Society's commitment to supporting children living with cancer and childhood cancer survivors. Through the programme, QCS continues to introduce initiatives and activities that strengthen psychosocial and community support for children and their families, while also raising public awareness of childhood cancers.

Amal Bani Hammad, community psychologist at QCS, emphasised that sharing stories of recovery is an important way to inspire hope and highlight positive role models within the community. She noted that such stories also help challenge misconceptions surrounding cancer and encourage children and their families to continue their treatment and recovery journey with a positive outlook.

She added that QCS remains committed to developing initiatives and programmes dedicated to cancer survivors, in line with its vision of creating“a cancer-aware community and a better life for people affected by cancer.”

Bani Hammad further emphasised that community partnerships are a key pillar in supporting QCS' efforts and ensuring the sustainability of its initiatives.

Qatar Charity Heroes Series cancer survivors childhood cancer