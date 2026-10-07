HOPE Qatar Achieves 'Excellent' Rating In Moehe's Quality Assurance Audit

HOPE Qatar Centre for Persons with Disabilities has achieved an outstanding“Excellent” rating with an overall score of 98% following the Quality Assurance Accreditation Audit conducted by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) in the last week of September.

The achievement places HOPE Qatar Centre as an 'A Grade' provider of educational services to persons with disabilities in Qatar, marking a significant milestone in the Centre's continued commitment to quality, inclusion, professional excellence, and the delivery of high-quality educational and training services.

The comprehensive evaluation assessed HOPE Qatar Centre across five key quality assurance areas: Leadership and Management; Human and Physical Resources; Educational and Training Environment; Monitoring and Evaluation; and Local and International Partnerships. The Centre achieved a full score of 21 out of 21 in Leadership and Management, reflecting effective dissemination of its vision and mission, strategic planning, and policy implementation. In Human and Physical Resources, HOPE achieved 21 out of 21, recognising its human resources policies, administrative structure, learning resources, and professional development practices.

The centre also achieved a perfect 24 out of 24 in Educational and Training Environment, with the assessment covering classroom suitability, accessibility facilities for individuals with disabilities, health and safety compliance, and the implementation of modern training programs and AI applications. In Monitoring and Evaluation, HOPE achieved 10 out of 11, reflecting its program evaluation mechanisms, data-driven tracking systems, and implementation of Individualised Education Plans (IEPs). The Centre also received a perfect score of 9 out of 9 in Local and International Partnerships, recognising its efforts to address societal needs and its active collaboration with local and international institutions.

The Excellent rating also brings significant recognition and opportunities for the Centre, including a Certificate of Excellence in Evaluation and Quality Accreditation from MoEHE, recognition from the Private Education Affairs Sector of the Ministry for quality practices, and nomination to work with the Ministry on strategic projects.

The Centre may also be nominated to engage with various ministries and governmental and semi-governmental institutions in Qatar to provide programs that support transferring expertise to the local community. These opportunities further strengthen HOPE Qatar Centre's role in contributing its experience and expertise to Qatar's wider disability and education sector.

Dr Rajeev Thomas, founder and chief mentor of HOPE Qatar Centre, expressed his appreciation to every member of the HOPE team whose commitment and efforts contributed to the successful outcome.

The accreditation reflects the HOPE Qatar team's collective commitment to maintaining high standards across every aspect of its work, from leadership and administration to education, training, safety, evaluation, professional development, and partnerships.

As HOPE Qatar Centre celebrates this achievement, it remains focused on building on this strong foundation and reaching greater heights of excellence. Guided by its commitment, passion, teamwork, and shared purpose, HOPE Qatar Centre continues its journey towards truly becoming the First Choice of Parents and contributing to a more inclusive society in Qatar.

HOPE Qatar Centre for Persons with Disabilities Hope Qatar MoEHE Ratings