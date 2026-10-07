QIB, Injaz Qatar Partner To Equip Students With Life, Financial Skills

Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has continued its collaboration with Injaz Qatar, marking the third year of the 'Life Skills Programme' for preparatory school students in Qatar.

The programme will continue to support Grade 7 and Grade 9 students, while also introducing Grade 8 students to practical financial concepts and digital banking through QIB Junior.

The initiative builds on the successful implementation of the programme during the 2025/26 academic year. QIB and INJAZ Qatar reached 25,084 Grade 7 and Grade 9 students across 77 preparatory schools, including 72 public schools and five private schools following the Ministry of Education and Higher Education curriculum. A total of 190 teachers delivered the programmes during the year.

During the previous academic year, an estimated 12,570 Grade 8 students participated in an interactive fintech activity developed with QIB's support using a demonstration of QIB Junior.

As part of the continued collaboration, Grade 7 students will participate in 'It's My Business', a programme designed to develop entrepreneurial thinking by helping students understand key entrepreneurial characteristics and apply them to developing their own business ideas. Grade 9 students will continue to participate in 'It's My Future', which equips them with practical knowledge to prepare for the world of work, including career planning, personal branding, and the development of soft and technical skills.

Mashaal Abdulaziz al-Derham, assistant general manager, head of Corporate Communications & Quality Assurance at QIB, said:“We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Injaz Qatar and build on the positive impact achieved over the past two years.

“By supporting Grade 7-9 students and extending their learning experience, we equip the younger generation with practical life, entrepreneurial and financial skills that will help them make informed decisions and confidently prepare for their future. This initiative reflects QIB's commitment to youth development and to supporting the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Emad al-Khaja, CEO of Injaz Qatar, said:“We are delighted to continue our successful collaboration with QIB and build on the positive results achieved during the previous two years. QIB's continued support enables us to provide students with engaging learning experiences that connect education with entrepreneurship, career readiness and financial awareness. Together, we remain committed to equipping young people in Qatar with the skills and knowledge they need to confidently navigate their future.”

The collaboration forms part of the three-year programme launched by QIB and Injaz Qatar under the supervision of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education. Since its launch, the initiative has focused on bridging classroom education with practical skills that prepare students for their academic, professional and financial futures.

Qatar Islamic Bank QIB Qatar financial skills