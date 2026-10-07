Qatar Photography Center Highlights Alaska's Wildlife

The Qatar Photography Center under the Ministry of Culture is hosting a solo exhibition featuring 43 photographs taken at Katara's Katmai National Park in Alaska by Qatari photographer Khalifa al-Mansouri at Katara's Building 18, running through November 4.

The exhibition documents the brown bear's life, hunting habits, and environmental interaction.

Al-Mansouri highlighted that overcoming Alaska's challenging terrain for his debut solo show aims to connect audiences with this wild predator, supporting the centre's mission to showcase local talent.

Qatar Photography Center Ministry of Culture solo exhibition Katara's Katmai National Park in Alaska