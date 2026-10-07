Cleaning Robot Adoption Accelerates Globally As Russia Targets 23,000 Units By 2030

MENAFN - AETOSWire) The adoption of commercial cleaning robots is accelerating globally, as airports, shopping malls, supermarkets and other large facilities increasingly turn to automation to improve operational efficiency. In Russia alone, the number of indoor cleaning robots could reach 23,000 units by 2030.

The forecast comes from the study“The Commercial Robotic Cleaning Market in Russia and Worldwide,” jointly prepared by the Moscow Innovation Cluster, Sber and Skoltech and presented at the Moscow Startup Summit.

Globally, the indoor cleaning robot market is expected to grow 3.6-fold, from USD 1.8 billion in 2024 to USD 6.4 billion by 2030, underlining the increasing role of automation in facilities management and commercial operations.

The trend is also visible in the UAE, where autonomous cleaning technologies are already being deployed across major infrastructure. Dubai Airports, in partnership with UAE-based facilities management company Farnek, has deployed more than 30 autonomous cleaning robots across Terminal 1, Terminal 2, Concourse D, Dubai Cargo Village and Al Maktoum International Airport. The initiative forms part of a wider effort to improve efficiency, consistency and sustainability across airport operations.

Russia is witnessing similar adoption across aviation and retail. At Moscow's Domodedovo Airport, the NOBLELIFT ANB510 cleaning robot has undergone testing, while Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg is preparing to deploy 16 robots operating around the clock in high-traffic passenger areas this autumn.

The RUBI-S robot, developed by Moscow-based company ROBO, has also been operating at Novosibirsk's Tolmachevo Airport since 2025.

In the retail sector, KazanMall shopping centre is testing the MARK 2 robot developed by Yaroslavl-based R2B, while Russian retail chain Lenta has already purchased 42 cleaning robots for deployment across hypermarkets in four cities.

According to the study, 60% of cleaning robot deployments in Russia begin with a pilot project, compared with 27% globally. Pilot programmes allow manufacturers to demonstrate technologies under real operating conditions while enabling customers to assess performance and reduce the risks associated with large-scale implementation.

Subscription-based models are also more prevalent in Russia, representing 47% of deployments compared with 35% globally. Under this model, customers pay a fixed fee for use of the robot, while the provider retains ownership and manages software updates, servicing and maintenance, helping lower upfront investment requirements.

Infrastructure supporting robotics adoption is expanding as well. In March 2026, the Moscow Innovation Cluster opened its Robotics Testing Centre, where 33 robots have already been tested. Companies also have access to more than 300 pilot testing sites, where 729 technology trials have been conducted.

The total value of innovative solutions adopted by Moscow municipal customers in 2025–2026 reached RUB 12.5 billion.

As markets including Russia and the UAE expand the practical use of robotics across transportation, retail and facilities management, autonomous cleaning is increasingly shifting from experimental deployment to everyday commercial infrastructure.

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