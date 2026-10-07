The Empire State Building Observation Deck Hosts Annual Run-Up, Presented By NYU Langone Health And Powered By Merrell -...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- The Empire State Building (ESB) hosted the 48Annual Empire State Building Observation Deck Run-Up, presented by NYU Langone Health and powered by Merrell. In several designated heats, more than 200 runners from across the world raced up the building's 1,576 stairs to reach the finish line on the iconic 86Floor Observation Deck.

“Athletes gather from around the globe to participate in the Empire State Building Observation Deck Run-Up, the world's preeminent tower race,” said Tony Malkin, chairman and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust.“We congratulate all who participated in this ultimate feat of endurance at Tripadvisor's number one top attraction in the U.S.”

Ryoji Watanabe of Japan took first place in the Men's Elite heat with a time of 11:18, just before Wai Ching Soh of Malaysia in second place, and Sproule Love of New York City in third.

“I feel excellent; I'm so happy to win this race,” said Watanabe.“I love New York because New York City has a lot of tall buildings, and of course, a lot of stairs.”

Annemarie Wilhelm of Austria placed first in the Women's Elite heat with a time of 13:32, ahead of Yuko Tateishi of Japan in second and Anna Carlson of New York City in third.

“It was an incredible race; I'm very happy,” said Wilhelm.

Other heats in the race included Empire State Realty Trust tenants, members of the media, and brokers from leading real estate firms.

As presenting sponsor for the second consecutive year, NYU Langone Health, is the nation's No. 1-ranked health system by Vizient, Inc., with seven inpatient locations and more than 400 outpatient locations. NYU Langone consistently achieves the best patient outcomes through a rigorous focus on quality and safety that has resulted in some of the lowest mortality rates in the nation.

Supporting sponsor for this year's Run-Up, Merrell is a global leader in the modern outdoors, with a footwear and apparel portfolio that spans hike, trail run, and lifestyle. Earlier this year, Merrell launched It Starts Outside – its first-ever global brand platform – that invites people to experience the clarity, connection, and momentum that starts the moment they step outside. Through its Outside in NYC programming, Merrell brought that vision to life through community experiences, including the Empire State Building Observation Deck Run-Up.

This evening, the Empire State Building shined its world-famous tower lights in a purple sparkle to celebrate the 48th annual Run-Up.

Hi-res imagery and video can be downloaded here. More information about the Empire State Building Run-Up can be found online.

About the Empire State Building

The Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building," owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT: NYSE), soars 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan from base to antenna. The $165 million reimagination of the Empire State Building Observation Deck Experience created an all-new experience with a dedicated guest entrance, an interactive museum with nine galleries, and a redesigned 102nd Floor Observation Deck with floor-to-ceiling windows. The journey to the world-famous 86th Floor Observation Deck, the only 360-degree, open-air observatory with views of New York and beyond, orients visitors for their entire New York City experience and covers everything from the building's iconic history to its current place in pop culture. The Empire State Building Observation Deck Experience welcomes millions of visitors each year and is ranked the #1 Top Attraction in the United States in Tripadvisor's 2026 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things to Do, "America's Favorite Building" by the American Institute of Architects, the world's most popular travel destination by Uber, and the #1 New York City attraction in Lonely Planet's Ultimate Travel List. Since 2011, the building has been fully powered by renewable wind electricity, and its many floors house a diverse array of office tenants such as LinkedIn and Shutterstock, as well as retail options like STATE Grill and Bar, Tacombi, Ghirardelli, and Starbucks. For more information and Empire State Building Observation Deck Experience tickets visit esbnyc or follow the building's Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Weibo, YouTube, or TikTok.

Source: Empire State Realty Trust

Category: Observatory

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