VIVERSE Plus Launches Ad-Free Gaming Subscription Samsung Members Receive Six Months Free

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- VIVERSE, the web-based, instant-play game platform, have partnered with Samsung Gulf Electronics, to bring high-quality, ad-free games to Samsung Members app users in UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait. In the partnership, the new VIVERSE Plus subscription service will be free for Samsung Members app users in select countries for six months, bringing premium games to millions of people. Games can be played seamlessly across compatible Samsung devices including smartphones and tablets.

“We've worked hard to build an amazing instant-play gaming platform with VIVERSE Plus, and we couldn't be more excited for Samsung Gulf Electronics gamers to get in on the fun,” said Andranik Aslanyan at VIVERSE. Games that would normally include ads are now ad-free on the Samsung Members app, and select premium titles are free to play.“All you need to do is open the Samsung Members app, claim your free period, and start playing. We'll keep adding more premium games on a regular basis to keep things fun,” he said.

VIVERSE Plus features hundreds of instant-play games across different genres including racing, platformers, action, puzzles, strategy, and more. The games don't require an install before playing, making it easy for users to play whenever they want, for as long or short as they want. The 2026 State of Web Gaming Report found that 86% of gamers surveyed play web games several times per week, highlighting the value of instant-access content.

VIVERSE Plus is available as a paid subscription service in most countries. For more information on VIVERSE, please visit .

About VIVERSE

VIVERSE is a web-based game and content platform where players can jump into hundreds of titles instantly across desktop, mobile, and VR. It's also an open space for creators and businesses to build and share their own 3D experiences, from games to custom branded environments. Visit the VIVERSE website at to learn more.

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