In Saudi Arabia's Year Of Artificial Intelligence, Ecoryx Launches Climedge, An AI Platform To Strengthen Sustainability...

Ecoryx today announced the launch of Climedge, an AI-powered platform that helps companies manage sustainability and emissions data and turn climate commitments into measurable action.

Climedge pulls data directly from a company's existing systems, tracks emissions automatically, and generates audit-ready reports aligned with global frameworks such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). It also offers benchmarking tools, an interactive chatbot, and analytical insights to help users understand their data and act with confidence.

The platform arrives as the standards companies are judged by are changing fast. Governments worldwide are committing to net zero, with investors, regulators and customers now expecting the same rigor for environmental data that they once reserved for financial reporting. They want accurate, reliable information on a company's emissions, its sustainability goals, and the concrete steps behind them. That shift echoes an earlier lesson from corporate history: after Enron's 2001 collapse exposed the risks of unreliable financial data, disclosure and audit standards were tightened across the board.

Yet sustainability data is often scattered across spreadsheets and disconnected systems, complicated by inconsistent formats, shifting calculation methods and evolving disclosure requirements. AI is emerging as a practical answer, organizing the data, flagging gaps, and turning raw figures into clear reports that support leadership decisions.

The launch of Climedge coincides with Saudi Arabia's Year of Artificial Intelligence and aligns with Vision 2030, which pairs investment in AI and infrastructure with the Kingdom's net zero ambitions under the Saudi Green Initiative and Middle East Green Initiative. Climedge's data is hosted within the Kingdom, supporting local data-residency needs as Saudi Arabia builds homegrown AI solutions for its climate goals.

On the launch of Climedge, Ahmed Al-Harbi, Founder and CEO of Ecoryx, said: "Boardrooms today need answers that go beyond financial results – environmental footprint has become essential to the trust of international customers, investors and regulators. As Saudi Arabia and the region pursue net zero and attract international investment, credible sustainability information is becoming the foundation of investment readiness. Executives need clear evidence to set priorities and make decisions with confidence."

Climedge combines AI-powered measurement with Ecoryx's advisory expertise, helping companies turn climate commitments into practical action and strengthening their position as environmental performance becomes a growing factor in business and investment decisions.

About Ecoryx

Ecoryx is a Saudi-founded, MENA-focused provider of end-to-end sustainability solutions, spanning fractional ESG services, digital sustainability solutions, advisory and capacity building. Through innovation and flexible business models, Ecoryx advances the region's sustainability priorities by equipping organizations with the expertise and technology to turn ambition into practical action.

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