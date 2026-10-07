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Haiti Puts General Elections on Hold, No Date Set
(MENAFN) Haiti has put its general elections on hold with no new date set, as gang violence, blockaded territory and administrative obstacles keep the country from holding a vote, authorities confirmed.
The Provisional Electoral Council announced the move in a statement released Monday. "Following consultations with political actors and in view of the adoption, in the Council of Ministers, on October 5, 2026, of the amendments made to the Electoral Decree of June 2, 2026, certain deadlines of the electoral process are being rescheduled," the Provisional Electoral Council said in a statement released Monday.
The council said the campaign period is suspended. New dates will follow once it settles an updated framework with authorized political bodies. To give parties more time, it pushed the deadline for online candidate registration and document submissions to Oct. 31, and it urged eligible citizens to keep signing up on the voter rolls that remain open.
The Dec. 13 ballot was meant to choose a president, every member of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, and departmental and municipal officials.
Haiti has no nationally elected officials and has held no general vote since 2016. The vacuum deepened after the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, and legislative terms have lapsed one by one since.
A transitional arrangement set up in 2024 now governs the Caribbean nation. The Transitional Presidential Council was formed after former Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigned under pressure from gangs. It leads the executive alongside appointed Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime, who rules largely by decree. The council's mandate expired in February, leaving Fils-Aime and his Cabinet to run the interim period.
Heavily armed criminal groups hold large parts of Port-au-Prince and surrounding areas. They have displaced roughly 1.5 million people and cut the transit routes needed to move voting materials.
A UN-backed Gang Suppression Force is still operating nationwide to rein in the violence and create the security conditions that a future vote would require.
The Provisional Electoral Council announced the move in a statement released Monday. "Following consultations with political actors and in view of the adoption, in the Council of Ministers, on October 5, 2026, of the amendments made to the Electoral Decree of June 2, 2026, certain deadlines of the electoral process are being rescheduled," the Provisional Electoral Council said in a statement released Monday.
The council said the campaign period is suspended. New dates will follow once it settles an updated framework with authorized political bodies. To give parties more time, it pushed the deadline for online candidate registration and document submissions to Oct. 31, and it urged eligible citizens to keep signing up on the voter rolls that remain open.
The Dec. 13 ballot was meant to choose a president, every member of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, and departmental and municipal officials.
Haiti has no nationally elected officials and has held no general vote since 2016. The vacuum deepened after the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, and legislative terms have lapsed one by one since.
A transitional arrangement set up in 2024 now governs the Caribbean nation. The Transitional Presidential Council was formed after former Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigned under pressure from gangs. It leads the executive alongside appointed Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime, who rules largely by decree. The council's mandate expired in February, leaving Fils-Aime and his Cabinet to run the interim period.
Heavily armed criminal groups hold large parts of Port-au-Prince and surrounding areas. They have displaced roughly 1.5 million people and cut the transit routes needed to move voting materials.
A UN-backed Gang Suppression Force is still operating nationwide to rein in the violence and create the security conditions that a future vote would require.
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