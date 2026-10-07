IIHL Urges Effective Mechanisms To Address Missing Persons Issue

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The development of effective mechanisms to address the issue of missing persons is particularly importantSecretary-General of the International Institute of Humanitarian Law (IIHL, Sanremo) Gian Luca Beruto said at the 4th International Conference on“Strengthening trust and developing effective mechanisms to resolve the issue of missing persons,” held within the framework of the Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons on Wednesday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

He pointed out that providing answers to families also depends on the ability of authorities and organizations to work together, share reliable information and coordinate their efforts.

“Trust is essential for achieving this cooperation and making tangible progress. The International Institute of Humanitarian Law operates as an independent and neutral platform for the promotion of international humanitarian law and human rights. Its mission has always been grounded in training and capacity building. This work brings together military personnel, civilians, diplomats, academics and other experts from diverse regions and fields around the world.

To be effective, training in international humanitarian law and human rights must be continuous and systematic,” he added.

The conference, organized by the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, is being held at Gulustan Palace within the framework of the Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons.

The event is attended by former heads of state and government, high-ranking representatives of international organizations and foreign countries, heads of agencies dealing with missing persons, experts, representatives of non-governmental organizations and human rights specialists, as well as ambassadors and military attachés of foreign countries accredited in Azerbaijan and other officials.

One of the main focuses of this year's discussions is building and strengthening trust between the parties.

The conference aims to go beyond discussion and contribute to the development of practical and sustainable mechanisms that strengthen trust and cooperation, help uphold families' right to know the truth, facilitate information exchange, and expand the use of modern forensic and DNA analysis technologies. The event will continue until October 10.