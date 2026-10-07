Europe Digital Forensics Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2021 - 203 European Digital Forensics Market To Reach US$ 3,652.4 Million By 2031 As Cyber Threats Intensify

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expansion, product innovation and M&A drive growth, while software, mobile forensics, government and defense, and the UK lead the market.

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Digital Forensics Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Digital Forensics Market is projected to reach US$ 3,652.4 million by 2031, rising from US$ 1,693.2 million in 2024. The market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% from 2025 to 2031, driven by escalating cyber incidents, expanding digital ecosystems, and stricter regulatory requirements across the region.

European organizations continue to face data breaches, ransomware, phishing attacks, malware, and insider threats. In April 2024 alone, more than 24.5 million data records were breached across sectors including healthcare, finance, government, and critical infrastructure. The increasing digitalization of services, adoption of remote work, and interconnectedness of supply chains have expanded the potential attack surface, creating stronger demand for advanced digital forensics solutions.

Threat actors are also using increasingly sophisticated methods, including artificial intelligence, zero-day exploits, and targeted social engineering. As a result, organizations must strengthen their ability to identify the source and scope of cyber incidents, preserve digital evidence, support legal proceedings, and comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and other cybersecurity requirements.

Demand for digital forensics software, hardware, and services is increasing as businesses and public-sector organizations invest in forensic readiness. Advanced platforms capable of collecting, processing, and analyzing evidence across mobile devices, computers, networks, cloud environments, and connected systems are becoming central to cybersecurity strategies. Growth in cyber insurance and increased legal exposure following data breaches are further encouraging organizations to improve incident investigation and response capabilities.

By component, the Europe Digital Forensics Market is segmented into software, hardware, and services. Software accounted for the largest market share in 2024, supported by demand for scalable tools that can manage complex investigations and growing volumes of digital evidence. By type, the market includes mobile forensics, computer forensics, network forensics, and other specialized categories. Mobile forensics led the market in 2024 as smartphones, tablets, applications, and connected devices became increasingly relevant to corporate and criminal investigations.

Based on industry vertical, the market covers government and defense, law enforcement, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), IT and telecom, healthcare, retail, and other sectors. Government and defense held the largest share in 2024, reflecting the need to protect sensitive systems, investigate national security threats, and respond to attacks targeting public infrastructure.

The rapid proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices is creating additional opportunities for the Europe Digital Forensics Market. High-profile security incidents involving home security systems, surveillance cameras, and other connected products have increased demand for specialized mobile and IoT forensics capabilities. Initiatives such as the US Cyber Trust Mark are also encouraging manufacturers to adopt stronger security practices. As connected devices become more secure and technologically complex, forensic professionals will require advanced tools and expertise to access, preserve, and analyze relevant data.

Geographically, the market includes the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, and the rest of Europe. The United Kingdom held the largest market share in 2024. According to the UK Government's Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2025, UK businesses experienced approximately 8.58 million cybercrimes during the previous year, including around 680,000 non-phishing cybercrimes. These figures demonstrate the continuing need for digital forensics across financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, and critical infrastructure.

Leading companies operating in the Europe Digital Forensics Market include International Business Machines Corp, Microsoft Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Open Text Corp, Cellebrite DI Ltd., Nuix Limited, Magnet Forensics, Paraben Corporation, Exterro, and Oxygen Forensics. These market participants are pursuing product innovation, geographic expansion, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their digital investigation capabilities and expand their market presence.

As cyber threats grow in scale and complexity, digital forensics is expected to remain essential to Europe's cyber resilience. Continued investment in advanced technology, specialist expertise, and integrated investigation platforms will support regulatory

Companis Profiled

13.1 Profile Coverage

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 International Business Machines Corp

13.3 Microsoft Corp

13.4 Cisco Systems Inc

13.5 Open Text Corp

13.6 Cellebrite DI Ltd.

13.7 Nuix Limited

13.8 Magnet Forensics

13.9 Paraben Corporation

13.10 Exterro

13.11 Oxygen Forensics

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