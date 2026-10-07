IT BFSI - Global Strategic Business Report: Global IT In BFSI Market To Reach US$523.1 Billion By 2030 As Digital Banking, AI And Cloud Adoption Accelerate

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "IT BFSI - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IT in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) market was valued at US$262.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$523.1 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% between 2024 and 2030. The market outlook reflects sustained investment in digital banking platforms, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, regulatory technology and process automation.

The comprehensive IT BFSI market report examines industry trends, growth drivers, competitive developments and forecasts across major market segments and geographic regions. It also assesses recent global tariff developments, trade negotiations, sourcing disruptions and supply chain realignment, providing organizations with timely intelligence for strategic planning and investment decisions.

Digital Transformation Reshapes the BFSI Sector

Financial institutions are modernizing technology infrastructure to increase operational efficiency, strengthen security and improve customer engagement. Mobile banking applications, digital wallets, automated underwriting, real-time payments and fraud detection systems are becoming integral to service delivery. Continued migration toward digital channels is also increasing demand for scalable technology platforms that support remote services, data-driven decisions and resilient operations.

Cloud computing, AI, machine learning and blockchain remain among the most influential technologies shaping the IT in BFSI market. Cloud deployments help institutions improve agility, manage capacity and optimize technology spending. AI and machine learning support predictive analytics, credit assessment, risk management, customer service, fraud prevention and automated advisory capabilities. Blockchain adoption is advancing in selected transaction, settlement and record-management applications where security, transparency and process efficiency are priorities.

Cybersecurity and Compliance Drive Technology Investment

Cybersecurity threats, regulatory complexity and legacy infrastructure remain significant implementation challenges. As reliance on digital platforms grows, banks, insurers and financial service providers face increased exposure to data breaches, fraud and service disruption. Institutions are responding with investments in encryption, multifactor authentication, identity management, continuous monitoring and advanced threat detection.

Compliance requirements associated with data protection, consumer privacy and anti-money laundering controls are also supporting the adoption of regulatory technology. Automated compliance processes can improve monitoring, reporting and audit readiness while reducing operational burdens. At the same time, modernization programs and agile operating models are helping institutions integrate new technologies with established systems.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Solutions: The IT BFSI solutions segment is forecast to reach US$356.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.5%.

Services: The IT BFSI services segment is expected to record a CAGR of 13.8% during the analysis period.

Deployment: The report evaluates both on-premise and cloud deployment models.

United States: The U.S. IT BFSI market was valued at US$72.2 billion in 2024.

China: China is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6%, reaching US$81.2 billion by 2030. Global coverage: The geographic analysis includes the United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks the increasing convergence of digital banking demand, operational automation, cybersecurity investment and regulatory modernization. Market growth is being reinforced by consumer preference for mobile and online financial services, institutional pressure to reduce costs and the need to protect data across expanding digital ecosystems.

Expert commentary from economists, trade specialists and industry professionals provides context for shifting regional opportunities and competitive conditions. The analysis considers population and urbanization trends, structural changes in globalization, emerging technologies, product and process innovation, and the strategic implications of changing trade policies.

Tariff, Trade and Economic Analysis

This edition incorporates tariff negotiations across more than 180 countries and evaluates their potential effects on technology sourcing, supply chains and geographic investment patterns. Updated global and regional forecasts through 2030 account for tariff impacts, economic uncertainty and evolving trade relationships. Historical analysis covering 2015 through 2023 provides additional context for long-term market performance.

The report also includes updated 2025 global market share estimates and competitive positioning assessments for major industry participants. These insights help businesses evaluate market entry strategies, partnership opportunities, technology priorities and potential revenue streams.

Report Coverage and Strategic Value



Independent analysis of annual sales and IT BFSI market forecasts from 2024 through 2030.

Assessment of major market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities and technology trends.

Regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Evaluation of cloud adoption, AI, automation, blockchain, cybersecurity and regulatory technology.

Competitive intelligence, company profiles and market presence analysis across key geographies.

Actionable insights supporting investment planning, business development and strategic decision-making. Complimentary report updates for one year.

Companies Featured

Featured market participants include Accenture PLC, Adobe Systems, Inc., CA Technologies, Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, IBM Corporation, Micro Focus International PLC, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc. and SAP SE.

The report addresses how the global IT in BFSI market is expected to evolve through 2030, which segments offer the strongest growth potential, how regional market shares may change and which companies are positioned to benefit from accelerating financial services technology investment.

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