Global Zeolites Market Size, Share, Trends, Competitive Landscape, And Forecast, 2026-2033 USD 12.3 Billion Opportunity Driven By Refining And Water Treatment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROI opportunities center on refinery modernization, synthetic zeolite innovation, capacity expansion, R&D, partnerships, water treatment and green technologies.

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Zeolites Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global zeolites market is projected to grow from USD 9.5 billion in 2026 to USD 12.3 billion by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.70% during the forecast period. Market expansion is supported by rising demand across petroleum refining, petrochemical processing, wastewater treatment, construction, agriculture, animal feed, and detergent manufacturing.

Increasing industrialization, tighter environmental regulations, and greater emphasis on resource efficiency are strengthening the role of zeolites in industrial and environmental applications. Synthetic zeolites remain important in high-performance processes, particularly petroleum refining and petrochemical production, where consistent pore size, thermal stability, and structural precision are essential. Natural zeolites are gaining momentum in cost-sensitive and environmentally focused uses such as soil remediation, wastewater treatment, animal feed, and agricultural soil conditioning.

Key Zeolites Market Growth Drivers

Petroleum refining and petrochemical processing represent major sources of demand for zeolite-based catalysts. Refinery modernization and investments in advanced catalytic processes are increasing the need for materials that improve conversion efficiency, product yield, and operational performance.

The transition toward phosphate-free detergents is also supporting market growth. Regulations limiting phosphates in household and industrial cleaning products have encouraged manufacturers to adopt zeolites as detergent builders. At the same time, growing concern over water pollution is accelerating their use in municipal and industrial wastewater treatment, including the removal of heavy metals and other contaminants.

Infrastructure development and rapid urbanization are creating additional opportunities for zeolite-enhanced cement and construction materials. In agriculture, zeolites are increasingly used to support nutrient management, soil quality, livestock productivity, and more sustainable farming practices.

Business Opportunities and Industry Trends

Emerging economies offer substantial opportunities as industrial capacity, refining operations, construction activity, and environmental infrastructure expand. Technological advances in synthetic zeolite manufacturing are also enabling specialized applications in gas separation, air purification, emission control, and specialty catalysis.

Manufacturers investing in pore structure customization, adsorption performance, advanced production systems, and product consistency are expected to strengthen their competitive positions. Digitalization and process automation are further improving manufacturing efficiency, quality control, and supply reliability.

Global sustainability initiatives are encouraging the adoption of materials that support water purification, cleaner industrial processes, soil remediation, and environmental restoration. These developments position zeolites as important components of green technologies and long-term industrial decarbonization strategies.

Regional Zeolites Market Outlook



North America: Demand is supported by an established petrochemical industry, advanced wastewater treatment infrastructure, detergent production, and environmental regulations.

Europe: Strict environmental standards, phosphate-free detergent adoption, sustainable construction initiatives, and industrial innovation continue to support market development.

Asia-Pacific: The region is expected to record robust growth due to industrial expansion, rising refining capacity, infrastructure investment, and construction activity in major economies including China and India. Municipal wastewater treatment and environmental management programs are also increasing zeolite consumption. LAMEA: Industrial projects, infrastructure development, water treatment investment, and growing environmental awareness are expected to drive gradual market expansion.

Competitive Landscape

The global zeolites market includes multinational corporations and regional manufacturers competing through technological innovation, capacity expansion, strategic collaborations, geographic growth, and supply chain development. Key market participants include:



BASF SE

Clariant AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Zeochem AG

PQ Corporation

Tosoh Corporation

Nirma Limited (Zeolite Division)

Arkema S.A.

W. R. Grace & Co.

Honeycomb Corp.

CHEMTRADE Logistics Inc.

Innospec Inc.

Sinochem Group Fujairah Chemicals Group (FCG)

Global Zeolites Market Segmentation

By Type:



Natural Synthetic

By Application:



Catalysts

Adsorbents

Detergent Builders

Cement

Animal Feed Others

By Function:



Ion-Exchange

Molecular Sieve Catalyst

By End Use:



Construction & Building Materials

Animal Feed

Wastewater Treatment

Soil Remediation Others (Fertilizers, Dyes, and Acid Treatment)

By Region:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific LAMEA

The global zeolites market is positioned for consistent growth through 2033 as industries prioritize process efficiency, environmental compliance, and sustainable material solutions. Continued innovation in material science, catalytic technology, adsorption systems, and manufacturing processes is expected to broaden commercial applications and support projected market revenue of USD 12.3 billion by 2033.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Zeolites Market Snapshot

1.2. Future Projections

1.3. Key Market Trends

1.4. Regional Snapshot, by Value, 2026

1.5. Analyst Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.2.1. Drivers

2.2.2. Restraints

2.2.3. Market Opportunities

2.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

2.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.6. Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

2.7. PESTLE Analysis

2.8. Regulatory Analysis

2.9. Price Trend Analysis

2.9.1. Current Prices and Future Projections, 2025-2033

2.9.2. Price Impact Factors

3. Market Segmentation Framework

3.1. By Type

3.1.1. Natural

3.1.2. Synthetic

3.2. By Application

3.2.1. Catalysts

3.2.2. Adsorbents

3.2.3. Detergent Builders

3.2.4. Cement

3.2.5. Animal Feed

3.2.6. Others

3.3. By Function

3.3.1. Ion-Exchange

3.3.2. Molecular Sieve

3.3.3. Catalyst

3.4. By End Use

3.4.1. Construction & Building Materials

3.4.2. Animal Feed

3.4.3. Wastewater Treatment

3.4.4. Soil Remediation

3.4.5. Others (Fertilizers, Dyes, and Acid Treatment)

3.5. By Region

3.5.1. North America

3.5.2. Europe

3.5.3. Asia-Pacific

3.5.4. Latin America

3.5.5. Middle East & Africa

4. Global Zeolites Market Outlook, 2020-2033

4.1. Global Market Outlook, by Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.2. Global Market Outlook, by Application, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.3. Global Market Outlook, by Function, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.4. Global Market Outlook, by End Use, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.5. Global Market Outlook, by Region, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

5. North America Zeolites Market Outlook, 2020-2033

5.1. Market Outlook, by Type, Application, Function, and End Use, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

5.2. Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

5.2.1. U.S.

5.2.2. Canada

5.3. Country Analysis, by Type, Application, Function, and End Use, 2020-2033

5.4. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

6. Europe Zeolites Market Outlook, 2020-2033

6.1. Market Outlook, by Type, Application, Function, and End Use, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

6.2. Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

6.2.1. Germany

6.2.2. Italy

6.2.3. France

6.2.4. U.K.

6.2.5. Spain

6.2.6. Russia

6.2.7. Rest of Europe

6.3. Country Analysis, by Type, Application, Function, and End Use, 2020-2033

6.4. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

7. Asia-Pacific Zeolites Market Outlook, 2020-2033

7.1. Market Outlook, by Type, Application, Function, and End Use, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

7.2. Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

7.2.1. China

7.2.2. Japan

7.2.3. South Korea

7.2.4. India

7.2.5. Southeast Asia

7.2.6. Rest of SAO

7.3. Country Analysis, by Type, Application, Function, and End Use, 2020-2033

7.4. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

8. Latin America Zeolites Market Outlook, 2020-2033

8.1. Market Outlook, by Type, Application, Function, and End Use, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

8.2. Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

8.2.1. Brazil

8.2.2. Mexico

8.2.3. Argentina

8.2.4. Rest of LATAM

8.3. Country Analysis, by Type, Application, Function, and End Use, 2020-2033

8.4. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

9. Middle East & Africa Zeolites Market Outlook, 2020-2033

9.1. Market Outlook, by Type, Application, Function, and End Use, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

9.2. Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

9.2.1. GCC

9.2.2. South Africa

9.2.3. Egypt

9.2.4. Nigeria

9.2.5. Rest of Middle East

9.3. Country Analysis, by Type, Application, Function, and End Use, 2020-2033

9.4. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Company Vs Segment Heatmap

10.2. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025

10.3. Competitive Dashboard

10.4. Company Profile Framework

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Product Portfolio

10.4.3. Financial Overview

10.4.4. Business Strategies and Developments

10.5. Companies Profiled

10.5.1. BASF SE

10.5.2. Clariant AG

10.5.3. Honeywell International Inc.

10.5.4. Zeochem AG

10.5.5. PQ Corporation

10.5.6. Sud-Chemie (now part of Clariant)

10.5.7. Tosoh Corporation

10.5.8. Nirma Limited (Zeolite Division)

10.5.9. Arkema S.A.

10.5.10. W. R. Grace & Co.

11. Appendix

11.1. Research Methodology

11.2. Report Assumptions

11.3. Acronyms and Abbreviations

Companies Featured



BASF SE

Clariant AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Zeochem AG

PQ Corporation

Sud-Chemie (now part of Clariant)

Tosoh Corporation

Nirma Limited (Zeolite Division)

Arkema S.A.

W. R. Grace & Co.

Honeycomb Corp.

CHEMTRADE Logistics Inc.

Innospec Inc.

Sinochem Group Fujairah Chemicals Group (FCG)

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