Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Preliminary Announcement Of The Publication Of Financial Reports According To Articles 114, 115, 117 Of The Wphg [The German Securities Act]

07. Oct 2026 / 10:07 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report type: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure: 05.03.2027



Language: German

Address:

Language: English

Address:



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