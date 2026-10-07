High-Throughput Screening (HTS) Market By Offering, Technology, Workflow, Application, And Region - Global Forecast To 2031 AI And Automation Fuel 10.7% CAGR To $45.90 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "High-Throughput Screening Market by Instruments, Consumables, Software, Services, Technology, Workflow, Application, Competition - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

High-Throughput Screening Market to Reach USD 45.90 Billion by 2031, Driven by Automation and AI-Enabled Drug Discovery

The global high-throughput screening (HTS) market is projected to grow from USD 27.66 billion in 2026 to USD 45.90 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by the adoption of open innovation models, increasing government funding, venture capital investment, and higher R&D expenditure among pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Advances in laboratory automation, high-content screening, cell-based assays, label-free detection, and AI-enabled data analysis are improving screening efficiency and expanding the use of HTS platforms across drug discovery workflows. Increasing outsourcing to contract research organizations and specialized HTS service providers is also creating demand for scalable screening technologies and services.

Products accounted for the largest market share in 2025

Based on offering, the high-throughput screening market is segmented into products and services. The products segment held the largest share in 2025, supported by recurring demand for assay kits, reagents, consumables, microplates, compound libraries, instruments, software, and automation platforms. HTS workflows require continuous access to consumables and integrated systems across assay development, screening, data analysis, hit confirmation, and validation.

Growing adoption of automated liquid handlers, microplate readers, high-content imaging systems, assay-ready kits, and laboratory informatics platforms continues to strengthen product revenue. Demand is also increasing for miniaturized screening systems and automated technologies that can process larger compound libraries while improving accuracy and operational efficiency.

Drug discovery & development remained the leading application

By application, the market includes drug discovery & development, basic research & functional genomics, toxicology & safety screening, precision medicine & biomarker discovery, stem cell & regenerative medicine research, and other applications. Drug discovery & development accounted for the largest share in 2025.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies use HTS platforms to screen extensive compound libraries, identify promising hits, validate biological targets, and support lead optimization. These technologies can improve early-stage discovery productivity and help accelerate the progression of candidates into preclinical development. The increasing use of phenotypic screening, 3D cellular models, cell-based assays, and high-content imaging is further supporting the identification of biologically relevant drug candidates.

Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2031

The high-throughput screening market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D, a growing CRO presence, and rising investment in drug discovery infrastructure.

China, India, Japan, and South Korea are strengthening their screening capabilities through increased research funding, growing outsourcing demand, and the adoption of automated laboratory systems. Cost-efficient research operations, expanding biotech start-up activity, and partnerships between global pharmaceutical companies and regional discovery service providers are also supporting market development.

Competitive landscape

Key companies offering high-throughput screening solutions include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Revvity, Inc. (US), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (US), Lonza Group (Switzerland), Waters Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Eppendorf SE (Germany), Porvair Plc (UK), Greiner AG (Austria), Charles River Laboratories (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), and Hamilton Company (US).

The competitive assessment examines company profiles, product and service portfolios, market shares, product launches, collaborations, partnerships, expansions, agreements, acquisitions, investments, and other strategic developments. It also evaluates established participants and emerging start-ups within the HTS market ecosystem.

Research coverage

The report analyzes the high-throughput screening market by offering, product type, technology, workflow, end user, application, service type, and region. Technologies covered include biochemical screening, cell-based screening, high-content screening (HCS), label-free screening, microfluidic & miniaturized screening, 3D cell culture & advanced cellular models, ultra-high-throughput & automation, and AI-enabled & computational screening.

Workflow analysis includes assay development & optimization, compound library preparation, high-throughput screening, data analysis & hit identification, hit confirmation, and hit validation & characterization. End users include pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CROs & CDMOs, academic & research institutes, and other organizations.

Primary research profile



By Respondent: Supply Side (80%) and Demand Side (20%)

By Designation: Managers (45%), CXOs & Directors (30%), and Executives (25%) By Region: North America (40%), Europe (25%), Asia Pacific (25%), Latin America (5%), the Middle East & Africa (5%)

Key report insights



Growth drivers include open innovation, rising public and private R&D funding, laboratory automation, robotic screening platforms, and outsourcing to CROs and HTS service providers.

Market restraints include the high cost of HTS instruments and the complexity of assay development and validation.

Opportunities include adoption in emerging markets and growing applications in drug repurposing, precision medicine, and biomarker discovery.

Challenges include complex data management, analytical requirements, and standardization issues involving 3D, organoid, and image-based assays.

Market development analysis identifies attractive regional opportunities, untapped geographies, investments, and emerging technology trends. Product/service innovation coverage evaluates recent launches and technological advances affecting HTS platforms and workflows.

The report enables stakeholders to assess market size, growth opportunities, competitive positioning, and technology adoption across the high-throughput screening market. It also provides actionable intelligence on vendor strategies, product comparisons, funding activity, partnerships, acquisitions, financial metrics, and evolving customer requirements.

Key Attributes:

