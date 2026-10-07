EV Magnet Market Forecasts Growth From $5.3B (2025) To $9.5B By 2030, Profiling TDK, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Proterial, Vacuumschmelze, Daido Steel & 22 Other Key Players

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EV Magnet Report Finds Electric Buses & Trucks Hold the Largest Share as Rare-Earth Supply Concentration and Magnet Recycling Reshape the Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "EV Magnet Market by Magnet Type, Vehicle Type, Power Rating, Application, and Region - Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Facts



Market value (2025): $5.3 billion

Market forecast (2030): $9.5 billion

Largest vehicle segment (2024): electric buses & trucks

Fastest-growing application: control & sensing systems

Second-largest region (2024): North America, with the US accounting for around 84% of the region's EV market

Global electric bus fleet (2024): approximately 780,000 units, with China accounting for almost 90% Companies profiled: 27

Market Drivers

Rising EV production and higher magnet content in permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) traction motors are the report's main growth drivers. Government electrification incentives and stricter emissions regulations are accelerating the shift away from internal combustion engines. Demand is strongest for rare-earth magnets, particularly neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB).

Challenges and Opportunities

The report identifies rare-earth price volatility and supply concentration as the key restraints, and supply chain localization outside China as a central challenge. Against this, magnet recycling and rare-earth-light technologies represent the main opportunities. The report also examines the impact of 2025 US tariffs and China's dominance in rare-earth processing and permanent magnet manufacturing.

Segment Analysis

Electric buses & trucks held the largest share by value in 2024. Their size and torque requirements mean more magnet content per vehicle. Low-power motors (under 60 kW) ranked second by value, supported by high volumes of compact passenger EVs, two-wheelers, and hybrids.

Control & sensing systems are expected to post the fastest growth of any application. This reflects wider use of software-defined vehicle platforms, ADAS, and 400V and 800V architectures that rely on magnet-based position, speed, and current sensors.

Regional Analysis

North America held the second-largest share of the global market in 2024, driven by federal incentives, state-level policy, and expanding EV model availability. Outside Asia, Europe recorded 22% growth in electric city bus registrations in 2024, reaching about 7,779 units.

Report Scope

The report segments the market as follows:



Magnet type: NdFeB, SmCo, AlNiCo, ferrite

Vehicle type: passenger EVs, electric buses & trucks

Application: electric motor cores & drive motors, powertrain components, battery & charging systems, control & sensing systems

Power rating: low, medium, high Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America

Competitive Landscape





Proterial, Ltd.

Tdk Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Vacuumschmelze GmbH & Co. KG

Jl Mag Rare-Earth Co. Ltd.

Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Co. Ltd.

Ningbo Yunsheng Co. Ltd.

Arnold Magnetic Technologies

Yantai Dongxing Magnetic Materials Inc.

Baotou Tianhe Magnetics Technology Co. Ltd.

Adams Magnetic Products, LLC

Bunting Magnetics Co.

Magnequench International, LLC.

Daido Steel Co. Ltd

Goudsmit Magnetics

Eclipse Magnetics

Earth-Panda Advanced Magnetic Material Co. Ltd.

Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group, Ltd

Jpmf Guangdong Co. Ltd

Ningbo Ninggang Permanent Magnetic Materials Co. Ltd.

Ningbo Zhaobao Magnet Co. Ltd.

Yantai Zhenghai Magnetic Material Co. Ltd.

Ningbo Co-Star Materials Hi-Tech Co. Ltd.

Ningbo Risheng Magnets Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Sheensen Magnetics Technology Co. Ltd.

Hangzhou Tengye Magnetic Materials Co. Ltd. Permanent Magnets Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

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