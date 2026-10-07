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Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Preliminary Announcement Of The Publication Of Financial Reports According To Articles 114, 115, 117 Of The Wphg [The German Securities Act]


2026-10-07 04:17:59
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07. Oct 2026 / 10:10 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report type: Half-annual financial report

Date of disclosure: 03.08.2027

  • Language: German
    Address:
  • Language: English
    Address:

End of message

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Language English
Company Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Venloer Straße 151-153.
50672 Koeln
Germany
Internet

MENAFN07102026004107003653ID1111772839



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