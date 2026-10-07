Cluster Headache Market Insights, Epidemiology, And Forecast -2036 High Unmet Need Creates Opportunities For Targeted Therapies Across The 7MM

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Limited competition, high unmet need and rising diagnosis create opportunities for CGRP therapies, neuromodulation and improved market access in cluster headache.

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cluster Headache - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast -2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cluster Headache - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2036 report provides a comprehensive assessment of cluster headache epidemiology, treatment practices, market dynamics, patient burden and commercial opportunities across the seven major markets (7MM): the United States, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, the United Kingdom and Japan. The analysis includes historical data from 2022, current market conditions and forecasts through 2036.

Cluster headache is an uncommon but highly debilitating primary neurovascular headache and the most common trigeminal autonomic cephalalgia. It affects approximately 0.1% of the population and is associated with recurrent, severe unilateral orbital, supraorbital or temporal pain. Attacks are frequently accompanied by lacrimation, nasal congestion, conjunctival injection, eyelid edema, facial sweating and restlessness.

Cluster headache is classified as episodic or chronic. Episodic cluster headache involves recurrent cluster periods lasting from 7 days to 1 year, separated by remission periods of at least 1 month. Chronic cluster headache persists for more than 1 year without remission or with remission lasting less than 1 month. Research also indicates that approximately 30-80% of patients with cluster headache may have sleep apnea.

Cluster Headache Epidemiology and Patient Burden



Approximately 890,000 prevalent cluster headache cases were recorded across the 7MM in 2025, with the United States accounting for the highest number.

Cluster headache commonly begins around 30 years of age, although onset can occur at any age.

The condition has a marked male predominance, with reported male-to-female ratios ranging from 3:1 to 7:1.

In the United States, approximately 144,000 males and 62,000 females were affected in 2025. Diagnosed prevalence is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Japan recorded approximately 152,500 prevalent cases in 2025, with the patient population projected to decline by 2036. A first-degree family history is associated with a 14-39-fold increase in risk, while an affected second-degree relative is associated with a 2-8-fold increase.

Diagnosis is based on clinical presentation, attack patterns, associated autonomic symptoms and detailed patient history. MRI or CT imaging may be used to exclude secondary neurological or structural causes and support differentiation from migraine, trigeminal neuralgia and other primary headache disorders. Delayed diagnosis and misdiagnosis remain important barriers to timely treatment and effective disease management.

Cluster Headache Treatment Landscape

Cluster headache treatment includes acute, preventive and transitional therapy. Subcutaneous sumatriptan and high-flow oxygen remain first-line options for acute attacks. Preventive management commonly includes verapamil, lithium, topiramate, corticosteroids and calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP)-targeting therapies. Transitional treatments may be used while preventive medications reach therapeutic efficacy. Neuromodulation or surgical interventions may be considered for refractory or chronic disease.

Galcanezumab (EMGALITY), developed by Eli Lilly, is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting CGRP. In June 2019, the US FDA approved galcanezumab 300 mg for episodic cluster headache in adults. It remains the only FDA-approved targeted therapy for episodic cluster headache. Galcanezumab is contraindicated in patients with serious hypersensitivity to the active substance or its excipients.

Despite the considerable clinical burden, the cluster headache treatment market remains largely unchanged. The active clinical pipeline is limited, and no significant late-stage drug candidates currently indicate near-term transformation of the therapeutic landscape. Research interest continues in CGRP-targeted treatments, neuromodulation, neuroinflammatory pathways, trigeminal-autonomic mechanisms and hypothalamic signaling.

Key Cluster Headache Market Growth Drivers



Advances in disease biology: Improved understanding of hypothalamic dysfunction, trigeminal-autonomic pathways, CGRP activity and potential biomarkers is supporting targeted therapeutic research.

Greater diagnostic awareness: Increased recognition among healthcare professionals may shorten diagnostic delays and expand the diagnosed patient population.

Access to specialized care: Broader access to neurologists and headache centers may improve treatment selection, adherence and long-term management.

High unmet medical need: Limited preventive options, inadequate attack control and the burden of chronic disease create demand for more effective therapies. Need for individualized treatment: Differences in disease subtype, attack frequency, tolerability and response support demand for broader acute and preventive treatment choices.

Unmet Needs in Cluster Headache Care

Major unmet needs include limited long-term preventive treatment options, delayed diagnosis, frequent misdiagnosis, inadequate management of chronic and refractory disease and substantial effects on quality of life. Patients may continue to experience severe attacks despite preventive therapy, emphasizing the need for treatments with improved efficacy, tolerability, administration convenience and sustained response.

Market Access, Reimbursement and Pricing

The report evaluates country-specific market access and reimbursement conditions, treatment affordability, cost-effectiveness, insurance coverage and patient support programs. Reimbursement decisions remain closely linked to clinical benefit, pricing and the ability of therapies to reduce healthcare utilization and overall disease burden. Pricing and analogue assessments examine how treatment costs may affect access, adherence, prescribing patterns and long-term uptake across the 7MM.

Competitive Landscape and Market Analysis

The cluster headache market analysis reviews approved and emerging therapies, mechanisms of action, clinical trial data, patents, regulatory developments, collaborations and strategic partnerships. It also assesses therapy uptake, peak patient share, revenue potential, market share and factors influencing commercial performance from 2022-2036.

SWOT analysis evaluates diagnostic practices, patient awareness, competitive conditions, cost-effectiveness and geographic access. Conjoint analysis assesses therapies based on efficacy, safety, tolerability, administration frequency, route of administration, probability of success, order of entry and addressable patient population. Insights from more than 10 Key Opinion Leaders and Subject Matter Experts support validation of epidemiological assumptions, treatment patterns, access barriers and therapy adoption trends.

Report Coverage and Strategic Value



Cluster headache patient population and diagnosed prevalence forecasts

Historical and forecasted cluster headache market size from 2022-2036

Current treatment practices and evolving therapeutic algorithms

Approved therapy profiles and cluster headache pipeline analysis

Patient share, drug uptake and market share forecasts

Pricing, reimbursement and analogue assessment

Country-level market opportunities across the 7MM

SWOT and conjoint analysis of marketed and potential therapies

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled analysis of complex market datasets Epidemiology-based bottom-up forecasting and treatment addressable market assessment

The report supports pharmaceutical companies, investors, healthcare organizations and market access teams in evaluating cluster headache market trends, competitive positioning and growth opportunities. Its integrated epidemiology, commercial forecasting and expert analysis can inform clinical development, portfolio prioritization, pricing, reimbursement and launch strategies through 2036



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Eli Lilly

For more information about this report visit

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