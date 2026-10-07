Needle Safety Devices Market Report Released Needle Safety Devices Market To Reach USD 3.63 Billion By 2034 As Demand For Safer Injection Technologies Rises

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Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Needle Safety Devices - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global needle safety devices market is projected to increase from USD 2.28 billion in 2025 to USD 3.63 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.39% from 2026 to 2034. Market growth is being supported by heightened awareness of accidental needlestick injuries, stricter occupational safety requirements, rising injectable drug use, and continued innovation in passive and auto-retractable safety technologies.

Needlestick injuries remain a significant occupational risk across hospitals, clinics, laboratories, ambulatory surgical centers, and other healthcare environments. These incidents can expose healthcare professionals to blood-borne infections, including HIV, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C. According to the World Health Organization, more than 2 million occupational exposures occur annually among approximately 35 million healthcare workers. Healthcare providers are consequently increasing their use of safety-engineered needles, syringes, and IV catheters to improve workplace protection and support regulatory compliance.

Key Needle Safety Devices Market Growth Drivers



Increasing needlestick injuries: The frequency of accidental sharps injuries is encouraging healthcare organizations to adopt devices with passive shielding, automatic locking, retractable needles, and other integrated safety mechanisms.

Rising chronic disease prevalence: Diabetes, cancer, autoimmune disorders, and hormonal conditions often require repeated injectable treatment. Higher injection volumes are strengthening demand for safety syringes, pen needles, blood collection needles, and related products in clinical and homecare settings.

Expanding vaccination programs: Routine immunization, government-led vaccination initiatives, and outbreak preparedness programs are increasing global needle and syringe use. According to the World Health Organization, first-dose HPV vaccine coverage among girls increased from 27% in 2023 to 31% in 2024.

Growth in self-administration and home healthcare: Greater use of insulin pens, prefilled syringes, biologic therapies, and other injectable treatments outside hospitals is creating demand for reliable, user-friendly devices that reduce accidental exposure. Product innovation: Manufacturers are investing in ergonomic designs, passive safety systems, compact formats, and products compatible with biologics and prefilled syringes. Strategic partnerships and regulatory approvals are also accelerating commercialization.

The expanding diabetes population is particularly important to the needle safety devices market. The International Diabetes Federation reported that approximately 589 million adults aged 20-79 years were living with diabetes worldwide in 2025. Frequent injections and blood glucose monitoring increase needle exposure among patients, caregivers, and medical professionals, reinforcing the need for protective injection technologies.

Needle Safety Devices Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by product type, safety mechanism, end-user, and geography. Product categories include safety needles, safety IV catheters, and safety syringes. Safety needles cover safety hypodermic needles, safety pen needles, safety blood collection needles, and other specialized products. Safety hypodermic needles are estimated to account for the largest share of the safety needles segment in 2025.

By safety mechanism, the market includes active safety devices and passive safety devices. Passive products are gaining attention because they can reduce dependence on manual activation and help limit user error. Major end-users include hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, homecare settings, and other healthcare facilities.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is expected to hold the leading regional position, accounting for approximately 38% of the global needle safety devices market in 2025. Regional growth is supported by strict workplace safety policies, high awareness of sharps-related risks, established healthcare infrastructure, extensive vaccination programs, and widespread treatment of chronic diseases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that 385,000 needlestick and other sharps-related injuries occur annually among hospital-based healthcare personnel in the United States. This occupational burden is encouraging hospitals and clinics to adopt retractable syringes, shielded needles, and other safety-engineered products. Demand is also supported by cancer care, including chemotherapy, immunotherapy, blood transfusions, and diagnostic testing that require repeated needle use.

Europe continues to present substantial opportunities due to extensive immunization programs, rising surgical volumes, and the long-term injectable treatment needs associated with chronic diseases. The International Diabetes Federation estimated that 65.6 million adults aged 20-79 years in Europe were living with diabetes in 2024, with the total projected to reach 72.4 million by 2050. This trend is increasing demand for safer insulin administration and blood monitoring products in healthcare and home-care environments.

Asia-Pacific is expected to record continued market development as healthcare access expands and the prevalence of diabetes and cancer increases. Large-scale vaccination initiatives, growing surgical activity, and greater adoption of injectable therapies are supporting demand across China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and other regional markets. In Japan, the International Agency for Research on Cancer projected approximately 1.04 million cancer cases in 2025, highlighting the significant requirement for needle-based oncology treatment and diagnostic procedures.

Competitive Landscape and Product Development

Competition in the needle safety devices market is shaped by product innovation, regulatory compliance, portfolio diversification, geographic expansion, and supply chain capabilities. Manufacturers are prioritizing passive and auto-retractable technologies, improved ergonomics, reliable activation, and compatibility with modern injectable drug delivery platforms. Environmental considerations are also influencing research into recyclable materials and more sustainable product designs.

In January 2026, Terumo Medical Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Terumo Corporation, announced the U.S. launch of its SurTractT Safety Syringe featuring SafeR passive safety technology developed by Roncadelle Operations S.r.l. In January 2024, Medmix Drug Delivery, Haselmeier, introduced its SicuroJectT passive needle safety device at Pharmapack Europe in Paris.

Leading participants in the global needle safety devices market include:



BD

Terumo Corporation

Nipro

ICU Medical

B.Braun

Retractable Technologies, Inc.

AdvaCare Pharma

Medtronic

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd.

Cardinal Health

Vygon SA

Gerresheimer AG

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

UltiMed, Inc.

Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Kindly (KDL) Meditech

Weigao Group

Jiangsu Jichun Medical Devices Co., Ltd. Sarstedt AG & Co. KG

Market Challenges and Emerging Technology

Sharps waste management remains a major restraint because widespread use of single-use injection products generates significant volumes of regulated medical waste. Improper disposal can create environmental hazards and additional exposure risks. Product recalls caused by manufacturing defects, safety concerns, or regulatory non-compliance may also disrupt supply chains and weaken customer confidence. These issues are increasing the importance of manufacturing quality, product traceability, and sustainable disposal systems.

Artificial intelligence is emerging as a potential contributor to connected needle safety systems. AI-powered platforms may support real-time monitoring of device use, verification of safety mechanism activation, identification of high-risk procedures, and analysis of user errors. Connected syringes and catheters could also provide alerts when shielding or retraction is incomplete, helping healthcare organizations strengthen compliance, training, and inventory management.

U.S. tariffs on imported medical devices, components, and raw materials may affect manufacturing costs and product pricing. Suppliers are responding by diversifying sourcing, expanding regional production, and reassessing distribution strategies. Despite these pressures, regulatory requirements, healthcare spending, and sustained demand for occupational protection are expected to support market expansion.

Needle Safety Devices Market Outlook

The global needle safety devices market is positioned for sustained growth through 2034 as healthcare systems prioritize needlestick injury prevention, safe injectable drug delivery, and efficient clinical workflows. Rising chronic disease treatment, broader immunization coverage, home-based care, and continued advancement in passive safety mechanisms will remain central to market development. Companies that combine regulatory compliance, product reliability, supply chain resilience, and user-focused innovation are expected to be best positioned to capture emerging opportunities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

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